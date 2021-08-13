August 13, 2021

'Likes' and 'shares' teach people to express more outrage online

by Yale University

outrage
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Social media platforms like Twitter amplify expressions of moral outrage over time because users learn such language gets rewarded with an increased number of "likes" and "shares," a new Yale University study shows.

And these rewards had the greatest influence on users connected with politically moderate networks.

"Social media's incentives are changing the tone of our political conversations online," said Yale's William Brady, a postdoctoral researcher in the Yale Department of Psychology and first author of the study. He led the research with Molly Crockett, an associate professor of psychology at Yale.

The Yale team measured the expression of moral outrage on Twitter during real life controversial events and studied the behaviors of subjects in controlled experiments designed to test whether 's algorithms, which reward users for posting popular content, encourage outrage expressions.

"This is the first evidence that some people learn to express more outrage over time because they are rewarded by the basic design of ," Brady said.

The study was published Aug. 13 in the journal Science Advances.

Moral outrage can be a strong force for societal good, motivating punishment for moral transgressions, promoting social cooperation, and spurring . It also has a dark side, contributing to the harassment of minority groups, the spread of disinformation, and political polarization, researchers said.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter argue that they merely provide a neutral for conversations that would otherwise happen elsewhere. But many have speculated that social media amplifies outrage. Hard evidence for this claim was missing, however, because measuring complex social expressions like moral outrage with precision poses a technical challenge, the researchers said.

To compile that evidence, Brady and Crockett assembled a team which built machine learning software capable of tracking moral outrage in Twitter posts. In observational studies of 12.7 million tweets from 7,331 Twitter users, they used the software to test whether users expressed more outrage over time, and if so, why.

The team found that the incentives of like Twitter really do change how people post. Users who received more "likes" and "retweets" when they expressed outrage in a tweet were more likely to express outrage in later posts. To back up these findings, the researchers conducted controlled behavioral experiments to demonstrate that being rewarded for expressing outrage caused users to increase their expression of outrage over time.

The results also suggest a troubling link to current debates on social media's role in political polarization. Brady and his colleagues found that members of politically extreme networks expressed more outrage than members of politically moderate networks. However, members of politically moderate networks were actually more influenced by social rewards.

"Our studies find that people with politically moderate friends and followers are more sensitive to social feedback that reinforces their outrage expressions," Crockett said. "This suggests a mechanism for how moderate groups can become politically radicalized over time—the rewards of social create positive feedback loops that exacerbate outrage."

The study did not aim to say whether amplifying moral outrage is good or bad for society, Crockett stressed. But the findings do have implications for leaders who use the platforms and policy makers who are considering whether to regulate them.

"Amplification of moral outrage is a clear consequence of social 's business model, which optimizes for user engagement," Crockett said. "Given that moral outrage plays a crucial role in social and political change, we should be aware that , through the design of their platforms, have the ability to influence the success or failure of collective movements."

She added, "Our data show that do not merely reflect what is happening in society. Platforms create incentives that change how users react to political events over time."

Explore further

Moral outrage is attractive among long-term relationship seekers, study finds
More information: How social learning amplifies moral outrage expression in online social networks, Science Advances (2021). advances.sciencemag.org/lookup … .1126/sciadv.abe5641

Those wishing to learn more about the research and participate in future studies can follow the research team's account on Twitter: @sms_researchers

Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Yale University
Citation: 'Likes' and 'shares' teach people to express more outrage online (2021, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-people-outrage-online.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
258 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Finding out the rotational speed of a mass

Aug 01, 2021

Why does it require an infinite amount of energy to reach the speed of light?

Aug 01, 2021

Favorite songs (new thread)

Aug 01, 2021

Complexity of the Steganography

Aug 01, 2021

Node-voltage question

Aug 01, 2021

Understanding how quantum annealing solves QUBO problems

Aug 01, 2021

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments