August 6, 2021

Best method for drip irrigation on persimmon and lemon trees

by Asociacion RUVID

Best method for drip irrigation on persimmon and lemon trees
Credit: DOI: 10.3390/w13131795

Scientists from the Desertification Research Institute (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA) and the Segura Center for Soil Science and Applied Biology (CEBAS, CSIC) verify that using a single dropper-holder line would optimize the use of water in persimmon and lemon trees. The study contributes to establish guidelines to improve the agronomic design of irrigation, facilitate cultivation work and even achieve increases in production.

A research group from the Desertification Research Institute (CIDE)—a joint center of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the University of Valencia and the Valencian Government—and the Segura Center for Soil Science and Applied Biology (CEBAS-CSIC) have developed a study to establish the optimal method for irrigating persimmon and lemon plantations in semi-arid climates using drip irrigation. The study concludes that a single dripper line is sufficient to optimize performance and efficiency in the use of , both for the lemon tree and for young persimmon .

The study, published in open access journal Water, responds to the needs of the productive sector when it comes to improving the application of in these types of crops, which are of great economic importance in the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia.

The work determines the optimal way to place the dripper-holder hoses—number and arrangement—in a fruit orchard, where one or more dripper-holder lines can be placed to supply water to the trees. According to the study, although a simple line arrangement is cheaper and facilitates cultivation work, it may not provide enough volume of wet soil. This study compares the agronomic response of the trees as a function of the number of dripper lines used. "The main conclusion is that, in the case of the lemon tree and , a single dripper-holder line is enough to optimize performance and efficiency in the use of water. In the same way, for young persimmon trees, the arrangement of the drippers in a single dripper-holder line allows optimizing the productivity of the water," says Diego Intrigliolo, researcher at CIDE and one of the authors of the work.

Explore further

New study reveals the ingredients of major forest fires
More information: Margarita Parra et al, Effects of Drip Irrigation Design on a Lemon and a Young Persimmon Orchard in Semi-Arid Conditions, Water (2021). DOI: 10.3390/w13131795
Provided by Asociacion RUVID
Citation: Best method for drip irrigation on persimmon and lemon trees (2021, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-method-irrigation-persimmon-lemon-trees.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
104 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Implication of Goedel's theorems on physics

54 minutes ago

Does luminous efficacy differ between direct and reflected sunlight?

5 hours ago

How do we know what would happen if time reversed?

5 hours ago

HVAC dehumidify energy wastage

Aug 03, 2021

Preventing parasitics for wires?

Jul 29, 2021

Floating Table (With Buckets)

Jul 29, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments