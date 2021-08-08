August 8, 2021

Hot dates: 2 spacecraft to make Venus flyby

Venus
Venus as captured by NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft on June 5, 2007. On the same day, MESSENGER’s neutron spectrometer collected data about neutrons emitting from Venus’ atmosphere, which scientists later realized could reveal details about nitrogen concentrations in the atmosphere. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Two spacecraft are set to swoop past Venus within hours of each other this week, using the maneuver to do a little bit of bonus science on the way to their main missions at the center of our solar system.

The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter probe, a cooperation with NASA, will swing around Venus early Monday, using the planet's gravity to help put it on a course to observe the Sun's poles.

About 33 hours later, the European-Japanese BepiColombo will get even closer to Venus in a maneuver designed to help it slow down sharply and safely steer into the orbit of Mercury in 2025.

"Without the flyby, we would not be able to reach our target planet," said Elsa Montagnon, the spacecraft operations manager for BepiColombo. "The required to enter into orbit of Mercury would be prohibitively expensive in terms of propellant."

Both probes have numerous scientific instruments on board, some of which will be used to take a closer look at Venus as they zoom past.

The measurements will add to those taken by the Japanese Akatsuki, which is already in orbit around Earth's hotter neighbor. NASA and the European Space Agency are planning to send three more missions to Venus toward the end of the decade.

Explore further

ESA gets ready for double Venus flyby

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Hot dates: 2 spacecraft to make Venus flyby (2021, August 8) retrieved 8 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-hot-dates-spacecraft-venus-flyby.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
92 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

LIF spectrum branches

6 hours ago

Does luminous efficacy differ between direct and reflected sunlight?

Aug 07, 2021

Implication of Goedel's theorems on physics

Aug 06, 2021

How do we know what would happen if time reversed?

Aug 06, 2021

HVAC dehumidify energy wastage

Aug 03, 2021

Preventing parasitics for wires?

Jul 29, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments