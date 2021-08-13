August 13, 2021

Gates offers $1.5 bn in climate help if US takes legislative action

Bill Gates said his Breakthrough Energy company would spend $1.5 billion over the course of three years with the goal of elimina
Bill Gates said his Breakthrough Energy company would spend $1.5 billion over the course of three years with the goal of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change, according to US media reports.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said his climate fund would pour $1.5 billion into projects with the United States if the government enacts a program to cut carbon emissions currently working its way through Congress.

A $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by the US Senate this week would funnel billions of dollars to the Department of Energy for projects battling climate change.

If the infrastructure package becomes law, "this collaboration will not only send us on a more durable path to net zero, but will create both immediate and long-term jobs in communities across the country," Gates said in a statement published by CNBC.

By funding work on roads, bridges and ports, as well as and , US President Joe Biden said the bill—which still needs House approval—would create thousands of high-paying jobs for people without .

"This historic investment in infrastructure is what I believe you, the American people, want," Biden said in a White House address.

Needing just a simple majority, the package passed by 69 votes to 30 with backing from a third of Republican Senators.

The measure now faces a make-or-break vote in the House of Representatives in coming weeks, where its future is less certain as divisions have sprung up in the Democratic majority.

The ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on transport infrastructure, and also for public transit, broadband internet and clean water, as well as electric charging stations and other measures to fight climate change.

A Gates fund run by his Breakthrough Energy company would spend the $1.5 billion over the course of three years with the goal of eliminating contributing to , according to US media reports.

Projects could include airplanes that don't spew pollution and technology for capturing carbon from the air.

"Critical for all these climate technologies is to get the costs down and to be able to scale them up to a pretty gigantic level," Gates was quoted as telling the Wall Street Journal.

"You'll never get that scale up unless the government's coming in with the right policies, and the right policy is exactly what's in that infrastructure bill."

Explore further

Study says 'blue hydrogen' likely bad for climate

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Gates offers $1.5 bn in climate help if US takes legislative action (2021, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-gates-bn-climate-legislative-action.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
218 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw 7.5 South Sandwich Isl

10 hours ago

Mw 7.1 offshr SE Mindanao, Philippines

Aug 12, 2021

Do the Perigee and Apogee of the Earth's orbit affect the temperature of our summers?

Aug 11, 2021

Latest Mt. Etna eruption

Aug 10, 2021

Mag 8.2 Earthquake and aftershocks ~ 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska

Aug 09, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Aug 01, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments