August 12, 2021

Three fossils shed light on dinosaurs in China

by Nature Publishing Group

Three fossils shed light on dinosaurs in China
Map showing the fossil site where the new sauropod dinosaur specimens were collected (A,B), and the relative positions of these three specimens (C). Credit: Nature Publishing Group

Three dinosaurs from Northwest China represent two new species and are some of the first vertebrates uncovered in the region, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. The findings shed light on sauropods in China.   

Dr. Xiaolin Wang and colleagues analyzed fossil fragments (spinal vertebrae and rib cage) previously discovered in the Turpan-Hami Basin (Xinjiang, China) and dated to the Early Cretaceous (around 130 to 120 million years ago). They compared specific features of the remains (vertebrae and rib structure) to other from China and other localities. 

The authors identified the first specimen as a new species and named it Silutitan sinensis. The authors found that some characteristics of the neck vertebrae indicate that it belonged to a family of sauropods known as Euhelopodidae, which so far have been found only in East Asia. They compared the specimen with what they believe was a closely related group of , or genus, (Euhelopus) and estimated that the specimen was originally over 20 meters long.   

The authors named the second specimen, which they also identify as a , Hamititan xinjiangensis. The specimen consists of seven vertebrae from the tail, which the authors believe are the fourth to tenth in the spine. The authors conclude the shape and ridges along vertebrae suggest that it belonged to a family of sauropods known as Titanosaurs, abundant in both Asia and South America. They estimate the full specimen was 17 meters long by comparing it to what they believe to be closely related genera (Rapetosaurus and Opisthocoelicaudia).

The third specimen was limited to four and rib fragments. The authors' analysis suggests it may be a somphospondylan , a group of dinosaurs who lived from the late Jurassic, 160.3 million years ago to the late Cretaceous, 66 million years ago.

These samples are some of the first dinosaurs reported in the Turpan-Hami Basin, increasing the known diversity of the Mesozoic reptiles found in the area. The findings also shed light on which sauropods were present in China.  

Explore further

Scientists find new giant dinosaur
More information: Wang, X. et al, The first dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous Hami Pterosaur Fauna, China, Sci Rep (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-94273-7
Journal information: Scientific Reports , Nature

Provided by Nature Publishing Group
Citation: Three fossils shed light on dinosaurs in China (2021, August 12) retrieved 12 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-fossils-dinosaurs-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
89 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question re photons/EM waves and the double slit experiment

19 hours ago

Entropy question involving our Solar System

Aug 11, 2021

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Aug 11, 2021

Implication of Goedel's theorems on physics

Aug 10, 2021

LIF spectrum branches

Aug 08, 2021

Does luminous efficacy differ between direct and reflected sunlight?

Aug 07, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments