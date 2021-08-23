August 23, 2021

Astronaut's undisclosed minor medical issue delays spacewalk

by Marcia Dunn

Astronaut's undisclosed minor medical issue delays spacewalk
In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station. On Monday, Aug. 23, NASA announced it is delaying a spacewalk this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving Vande Hei. Credit: NASA via AP

NASA is delaying a spacewalk at the International Space Station this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving one of its astronauts.

Officials announced the postponement Monday, less than 24 hours before Mark Vande Hei was supposed to float outside.

Vande Hei is dealing with "a minor medical issue," said in a statement. It's not an emergency, they noted, but didn't provide any further details.

Vande Hei, 54, a retired Army colonel, has been at the since April and is expected to remain there until next spring for a full one-year mission. This is his second station stay.

He and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide were supposed to venture out Tuesday to install a bracket for new solar wings. NASA said the work can wait.

The spacewalk will be rescheduled after this weekend's planned supply run by SpaceX and a September series of spacewalks on the Russian side of the orbiting lab, according to NASA.

Explore further

2 Russian crew do spacewalk at International Space Station

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Astronaut's undisclosed minor medical issue delays spacewalk (2021, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-astronaut-undisclosed-minor-medical-issue.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dark matter gravity is 'right', or our understanding of gravity is wrong?

9 hours ago

Orbital distance increase during the white dwarf phase of the Sun

17 hours ago

Definition of Stellar Parallax from Alonso and Finn Volume 1

Aug 22, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Aug 21, 2021

Black holes and relation to creation

Aug 21, 2021

Bigger ears, or louder noises?

Aug 21, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments