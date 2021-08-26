August 26, 2021

Novel aggregation-induced enhanced emission aromatic molecule discovered

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists discover novel aggregation-induced enhanced emission aromatic molecule
The 2-APBA dimer tending to aggregate into a highly ordered structure is AIEE-active. Credit: LI Xiaopei

Aggregation-induced enhanced emission (AIEE) molecules, novel luminescent materials with high solid-state emission efficiencies, are important in the applications of optoelectronics, biomedical probes and chemical sensors.

Most aromatic AIEE have complex structures consisting of multiple aromatic rings and/or polycyclic skeletons.

Recently, Prof. Qing Guangyan's group from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) found that 2-aminophenylboronic acid (2-APBA) with a simple structure was highly emissive in the . They further revealed that 2-APBA exists in a dimeric form, and the 2-APBA dimer is a novel AIEE molecule.

This work was published in Chemical Science on August 18.

"We are glad to find that a small and simple molecule, because of the ordered , could emit extraordinary strong fluorescence with high absolute quantum yield," said Prof. Qing.

The researchers applied 2-APBA in sensing CO2 based on its reversible AIEE fluorescence quenching and recovery, and disclosed new kinds of dynamic covalent B-N and B-O bonds. They proposed a strategy to fabricate a CO2-responsive nano-gating system based on the dynamic covalent B-N and B-O bonds.

Explore further

Researchers quantify thermodynamic interplay during protein co-aggregation
More information: Xiaopei Li et al, A novel aggregation-induced enhanced emission aromatic molecule: 2-aminophenylboronic acid dimer, Chemical Science (2021). DOI: 10.1039/D1SC03765J
Journal information: Chemical Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel aggregation-induced enhanced emission aromatic molecule discovered (2021, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-aggregation-induced-emission-aromatic-molecule.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Approximations in Chemical Equilibrium (add a weak acid HA into pure water)

Aug 25, 2021

Can some liquid hand soaps smudge your eyeglass lenses?

Aug 24, 2021

Vaporization Heat and the Heat Capacity of H20 comparison

Aug 23, 2021

% of elements in a compound

Aug 21, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Aug 19, 2021

Photocatalytic oxidation over TiO2

Aug 11, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments