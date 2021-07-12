July 12, 2021

Sumatran elephant found beheaded in Indonesia

A subsequent autopsy found that the elephant had also been poisoned
A subsequent autopsy found that the elephant had also been poisoned.

A critically endangered Sumatran elephant has been found decapitated with its tusks missing in Indonesia, the conservation agency said Monday, as it opened a poaching investigation.

The rotting carcass was discovered Sunday at a palm oil plantation in Sumatra's Aceh region and a subsequent autopsy found that the animal had also been poisoned.

"The remains of the wild elephant were found in a tragic condition with its head gone," said Rosa Rika Wahyuni, a doctor at the Aceh conservation agency.

"We found poison in its ," she added.

It was not clear how long the male elephant, estimated to be about 12 years old, had been dead.

Rampant deforestation has reduced the ' and brought them into increasing conflict with humans, while their tusks are prized in the .

There have been several elephant poisoning cases in recent years, including one in 2019 when a Sumatran elephant was found decapitated with its tusks ripped off.

Aceh's conservation agency estimated the region has as few as 500 Sumatran elephants still living in the wild.

Explore further

Sumatran elephant found dead with missing tusks in Indonesia

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Sumatran elephant found beheaded in Indonesia (2021, July 12) retrieved 13 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-sumatran-elephant-beheaded-indonesia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Delta variant

4 hours ago

Are these journals reliable? (Elimination of hiccups after chemotherapy)

13 hours ago

Covid-19 test status after vaccination

19 hours ago

Anti-oxidants, uric acid, and evolution

Jul 12, 2021

From 60 Minutes an Epidemiological View Of What Vaccination Level Is Needed

Jul 11, 2021

Covid-19 fatal effects

Jul 11, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments