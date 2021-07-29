July 29, 2021

Single-phase covalent organic frameworks membranes make CO2-selective separation possible

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Single-phase covalent organic frameworks membranes make CO2-selective separation possible
Illustration of superior CO2-selective COF nanosheet membrane for high-performance CO2/H2 separation. Credit: Peng Yuan 

A research group led by Prof. Yang Weishen and Dr. Peng Yuan from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed a novel strategy to fabricate single-phase CO2-selective covalent organic frameworks (COFs) nanosheet membranes featured with both high CO2/H2 separation factors and high CO2 permeance.

This study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on July 20.

Two-dimensional (2D) COFs, a class of crystalline organic skeletons possessing permanent one-dimensional pores, are promising to serve as high-quality membrane materials in CO2 capture field. However, their inherent pore sizes (>0.8 nm) are too large to provide desired molecular sieve capability for gas separations currently.

The researchers exfoliated three kinds of 2D COFs, that is, TpPa-1, TpPa-2 and TpHz, with an average particle size of 3 um and different pore sizes into 2 nm-thick nanosheets. Intact crystallinities and functionalities were well-retained after exfoliation treatment.

They found that even the TpHz with relatively smallest inherent pore size could not exhibit desired gas separation performance in a form of conventional bulk membrane. With ultrathin nanosheets served as membrane building units, they developed novel COF nanosheet membranes exhibiting distinctive staggered stacking micro-structures.

"Just like the , you can irregularly pile up several nets to catch tiny fish," said Dr. Peng.

The intriguing membrane structures in collaboration with inherent CO2-selective adsorption capacities of COF frameworks endowed the COF nanosheet membranes with permeation priority of large CO2 molecules from mixed CO2/H2 gas based on a surface diffusion mechanism.

Among the membranes, TpPa-2 nanosheet membranes with medium pore size showed the highest CO2/H2 separation factor and CO2 permeance, which reached the target with commercial feasibility for syngas separations.

The researchers identified that the TpPa-2 membranes exhibited proper narrowed pores derived from the staggered stacking patterns, which allowed exactly two columns of CO2 molecules to pass through and maximized the blocking effect for H2 passage.

This study provides a new pore engineering strategy for the design and manufacture of high-performance COF membranes in gas separation realm.

"Taking full advantage of this pore-engineering strategy, different categories of COFs with diversified structures can enable specified -based gas separations," said Prof. Yang.

Explore further

Zero-dimensional molecular sieve membranes to enhance gas separation selectivity
More information: Pengyuan Wang et al, Single‐Phase Covalent Organic Framework Staggered Stacking Nanosheet Membrane for CO 2 ‐Selective Separation, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2021). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202106346
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Single-phase covalent organic frameworks membranes make CO2-selective separation possible (2021, July 29) retrieved 29 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-single-phase-covalent-frameworks-membranes-co2-selective.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
431 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Smoothing 3d prints with acetone

14 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

23 hours ago

What to do with 1 year expired bleach?

Jul 26, 2021

Reaction between marquis reagent and ibuprofen?

Jul 23, 2021

Definition of Absolute Electrode Potential

Jul 22, 2021

How Does a Voltmeter Sense/Measure All Potential Differences in an Electrochemical Cell?

Jul 20, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments