July 20, 2021

Seychelles sells 'digital' endangered bird

The Seychelles is home to about 400 magpie robins
The Seychelles is home to about 400 magpie robins.

Want to buy your very own "digital bird"?

In what it has been hailed as a world first, a in the Seychelles has launched a project to sell —or NFTs—of the island nation's endangered magpie robin.

Nature Seychelles said the aim was to raise money for conservation, as traditional sources of funding have dried up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital twins of the black and white can be snapped up for as little as $10 or as much as $10,000—and Nature Seychelles CEO Nirmal Shah told AFP they had already raised $2,500 on the first day of the sale Monday.

NFTs—"Non-Fungible Tokens"—are digital objects such as drawings, animations, pieces of music, photos or videos, whose authenticity is confirmed by blockchain technology, preventing forgeries or manipulation.

The Indian Ocean archipelago is home to about 400 magpie robins, with 59 found on the Cousin Island Special Reserve.

Nature Seychelles initially issued a limited edition of 59 collectibles to represent the living birds on Cousin Island.

"You can contribute whatever you want, and the money will go directly to us to help manage this species," said Shah.

"This is just the beginning of experiments to find new income streams for conservation."

Explore further

Tiny Seychelles island coaxes bird back from brink

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Seychelles sells 'digital' endangered bird (2021, July 20) retrieved 20 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-seychelles-digital-endangered-bird.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vitamin D and COVID-19, it helps

4 hours ago

Getting a Vaccination vs Having Recovered from Covid -- Are they equivalent?

13 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

14 hours ago

The borgs are coming!

Jul 19, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Jul 18, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jul 18, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments