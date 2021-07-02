July 2, 2021

Scientists propose new source for rare subatomic particles

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists propose new source for rare subatomic particles
Schematic diagram of antineutron production and interaction with a proton in the target. Credit: IHEP

A paper based on joint research by Prof. Yuan Changzheng from Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Prof. Marek Karliner from Tel Aviv University of Israel, was published in Physical Review Letters. It points out a new abundant source of antineutrons and hyperons. These rare subatomic particles are essential for studying forces governing the behavior of matter at the smallest distances, from atomic nuclei to neutron stars.

Physicists investigate the subatomic world by bombarding their subjects with a hail of tiny subatomic 'bullets'. Based on how these 'bullets' bounce off their target, one can infer a wealth of detailed information about the target's structure. This method was pioneered by Ernest Rutherford, who used it to discover the atomic nucleus more than 100 years ago.

Different kinds of subatomic 'bullets' probe different aspects of the target, just like X-rays, MRI and PET scanners reveal various essential features of a body part in medical imaging. Certain important aspects of the force holding together can only be investigated by shooting particles called antineutrons and hyperons, which are currently very difficult to produce and control.

The points out that these usually rare particles can be produced in copious amounts and easily launched as a spinoff of a future "super J/y factory." This is a facility proposed for the detailed study of specific types of subatomic particles with a property called 'hidden charm', whose discovery has been recognized by a Nobel Prize in . This opens fresh research opportunities in particle and nuclear physics, as well as in astrophysics and medical physics.

Traditional setups need to produce many different kinds of beams for different dedicated experiments and need to share accelerator time among them. This requires substantial resources in terms of manpower and funding, thus impeding such experiments. In contrast, the approach proposed in this new research will allow experiments with different beams at the same time, requiring no additional infrastructure and minimal further investment.

Explore further

High-precision measurements of the strong interaction between stable and unstable particles
More information: Chang-Zheng Yuan et al, Cornucopia of Antineutrons and Hyperons from a Super J/ψ Factory for Next-Generation Nuclear and Particle Physics High-Precision Experiments, Physical Review Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.127.012003
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose new source for rare subatomic particles (2021, July 2) retrieved 2 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-scientists-source-rare-subatomic-particles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Numerically solving Time-independent Schrödinger eqn. using Shooting algorithm

1 hour ago

Time in General Relativity

1 hour ago

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

4 hours ago

Origin of elecromagnetic field

Jun 28, 2021

Physical vs. UnPhysical

Jun 27, 2021

LIF spectrum branches

Jun 21, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments