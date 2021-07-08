July 8, 2021

Where does the shape of the Romanesco cauliflower come from?

by CNRS

Where does the shape of the Romanesco cauliflower come from?
Photo of a Romanesco. Credit: © Nathanael Prunet

The mystery of the formation of one of the most peculiar plant forms—the Romanesco cauliflower—has been solved by a team of scientists from the CNRS and Inria in an article published on the 9 July in Science.

Thanks to work combining mathematical modeling and , the scientists were able to determine that cauliflowers, and Romanescos in particular, are in fact buds that are designed to become flowers but which never reach their goal. Instead, they develop into stems, which in turn continue trying to produce flowers. The is born from this , resulting in a succession of stems upon stems.

This study shows that the brief incursion of buds into a flowering state profoundly affects their functioning and allows them, unlike normal stems, to grow without leaves and to multiply almost infinitely. The atypical shape of the Romanesco is explained by the fact that its stems produce buds more and more rapidly (whereas the production rate is constant in other cauliflowers). This acceleration gives each floret a pyramidal appearance, making the fractal aspect of the structure clear.

The study highlights how the selection of mutations in plants during the process of domestication has changed their shape, sometimes drastically, into the fruits and vegetables on our shelves.

Explore further

Longevity gene discovered in plants
More information: Cauliflower fractal forms arise from perturbations of floral gene networks, Science (2021). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.abg5999
Journal information: Science

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Where does the shape of the Romanesco cauliflower come from? (2021, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-romanesco-cauliflower.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Delta variant

4 hours ago

COVID and the brain

15 hours ago

Data Sources for Vaccination and Covid-19 cases by Age

18 hours ago

From 60 Minutes an Epidemiological View Of What Vaccination Level Is Needed

Jul 07, 2021

Bird ID, please (seen at at the Sweetwater Wetlands in Tucson)

Jul 06, 2021

Ant chemical trails and detectors Moved to Biology

Jul 05, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments