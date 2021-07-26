July 26, 2021

Physicists create polarization vortices in a two-dimensional material

by University of Arkansas

Physicists create polarization vortices in a two-dimensional material
Scanning tunneling microscope topographic image of a SnTe/PbTe monolayer lateral heterostructure. The paraelectric PbTe monolayer core (dark) is surrounded by a ferroelectric SnTe monolayer, which develops a clockwise polarization vortex within its domains. Credit: Kai Chang/Max Planck Institute of Microstucture Physics

A University of Arkansas research team, in conjunction with researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics and Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences, has discovered polarization vortices in two-dimensional (2D) ferroelectrics.

University of Arkansas postdoctoral research associate John W. Villanova led the theory contribution to the paper which was recently published in Advanced Materials.

Experiments were performed at the Max Planck Institute of Microstucture Physics. SnTe/PbTe monolayer lateral heterostructures were produced via molecular beam epitaxial growth, and scanning tunneling microscopy measurements show an atomically sharp interface between the ferroelectric and paraelectric domains.

By carefully measuring the electronic band-bending at the edges of the SnTe monolayer, the polarization orientation was deduced to orient in a vortex consisting of four quadrants around the PbTe monolayer core, always with a component which points toward the core. The functional theory calculations performed at the U of A contextualized the measurements in terms of relative work functions and , consistent with the positive bound charge at the SnTe/PbTe monoayer interface.

This engineering of the polarization state in novel 2D lateral heterostructures with in-plane has an eye toward applications.

Explore further

Research uncovers the spontaneous polarization of novel ultrathin materials
More information: Kai Chang et al, Vortex‐Oriented Ferroelectric Domains in SnTe/PbTe Monolayer Lateral Heterostructures, Advanced Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202102267
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by University of Arkansas
Citation: Physicists create polarization vortices in a two-dimensional material (2021, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-physicists-polarization-vortices-two-dimensional-material.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fluids: Bernoulli's Equation Derivation Question

3 hours ago

A ray crossing 2 media of different indices and energy conservation

Jul 25, 2021

A layman's question about entanglement

Jul 22, 2021

How does conservation of energy apply at the nuclear level?

Jul 21, 2021

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Jul 18, 2021

Why does the Sun need sunlight?

Jul 18, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments