July 30, 2021

Italian community hopes to save fire-ravaged ancient tree

&quot;The Patriarch&quot;, as it is known in the west of the Italian island region, was a massive wild olive tree with a trunk a
"The Patriarch", as it is known in the west of the Italian island region, was a massive wild olive tree with a trunk about 10 metres (33 feet) around and 16.5 metres (54 feet) high.

Scientists in Sardinia are hoping a thousand-year-old olive tree nearly destroyed by recent fires can be saved, mobilising volunteers to stand guard around the remains of the ancient tree.

"The Patriarch", as it is known in the west of the Italian island region, was a massive wild olive tree with a trunk about 10 metres (33 feet) around and 16.5 metres (54 feet) high.

But it was nearly completely devoured by flames that ripped through the area last weekend when over 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) burned in the worst fires seen on the island in decades.

The blaze destroyed homes and killed livestock as it ravaged thousands of Sardinia's , along with juniper groves, cork , oaks and pines.

After an examination of the tree earlier this week, experts said they hoped there might be signs of life in the and the side of the trunk that was spared the worst burns.

The community of Cuglieri has organised volunteers to stand guard to prevent people from walking on its fragile root systems on the advice of experts, including botanist Gianluigi Bacchetta of Cagliari University.

"Keeping this tree alive means keeping everyone's hope alive," he said of the specimen, which registered on Italy's list of monumental trees.

Bacchetta said after an examination of the area Wednesday that water added to the soil around the tree had helped lower its temperature.

Another scientist who surveyed the damage, University of Sassari botany professor Ignazio Camarda, wrote on Facebook that all that was left of the mighty tree were "miserable remains that lie on the ground and a few blackened stumps, as well as a section of the base".

But he also noted "a glimmer of life from which a new sapling could emerge".

Firefighters were still on the ground in western Sardinia Friday, extinguishing new outbreaks and clearing areas, even as scorching temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and winds mean that the risk of fire remains high.

Explore further

An act of God, or just bad management? Why trees fall and how to prevent it

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Italian community hopes to save fire-ravaged ancient tree (2021, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-italian-fire-ravaged-ancient-tree.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
120 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mag 8.2 Earthquake and aftershocks ~ 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska

22 hours ago

Is this a Meteorite?

Jul 22, 2021

Further Geological Effects of Chicxulub Impact Found!

Jul 19, 2021

Earthquakes under Yellowstone Lake, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Jul 16, 2021

The Visual Beauty of Storms

Jul 16, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 30, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments