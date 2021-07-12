July 12, 2021 report

Chinese achieve new milestone with 56 qubit computer

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

quantum
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China, working at the University of Science and Technology of China, has achieved another milestone in the development of a usable quantum computer. The group has written a paper describing its latest efforts and have uploaded it to the arXiv preprint server.

Back in 2019, a team at Google announced that they had achieved "quantum supremacy" with their Sycamore machine—a 54 processor that carried out a calculation that would have taken a traditional approximately 10,000 years to complete. But that was soon surpassed by other teams from Honeywell and a team in China. The team in China used a different technique, one that involved the use of photonic qubits—but it was also a one-trick pony. In this new effort, the new team in China, which has been led by Jian-Wei Pan, who also led the prior team at the University of Science and Technology has achieved another milestone.

The new effort was conducted with a 2D programable computer called Zuchongzhi—one equipped to run with 66 qubits. In their demonstration, the researchers used only 56 of those qubits to tackle a well-known computer problem—sampling the output distribution of random quantum circuits. The task requires a variety of computer abilities that involve , matrix theory, the complexity of certain computations and —a task approximately 100 times more challenging than the one carried out by Sycamore just two years ago. Prior research has suggested the task set before the Chinese machine would take a conventional computer approximately eight years to complete. Zuchongzhi completed the task in less than an hour and a half. The achievement by the team showed that the Zuchongzhi machine is capable of tackling more than just one kind of task. It also showed that adding just two more qubits than that used by Sycamore could increase the power of a quantum computer exponentially. But perhaps more importantly, it demonstrates that computer scientists are moving ever closer to the real prize—the development of a generalized quantum computer that can be used for a host of real-world applications that traditional computers will never be able to handle.

Explore further

Chinese photonic quantum computer demonstrates quantum supremacy
More information: Strong quantum computational advantage using a superconducting quantum processor, arXiv:2106.14734 [quant-ph] arxiv.org/abs/2106.14734

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Chinese achieve new milestone with 56 qubit computer (2021, July 12) retrieved 12 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-chinese-milestone-qubit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A single photon and mirror

Jul 11, 2021

Is time a consequence of 2nd law of thermodynamics?

Jul 10, 2021

The principle of least action

Jul 09, 2021

A problem with science media coverage

Jul 08, 2021

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Jul 06, 2021

Numerically solving Time-independent Schrödinger eqn. using Shooting algorithm

Jul 06, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments