June 8, 2021

'Zombie frog' discovered: 3 new species described from the narrow-mouthed frog family

by Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum

“zombie frog” discovered: 3 new species described from the narrow-mouthed frog family
Synapturanus mesomorphus. Credit: Senckenberg/Hölting

Together with an international team, Senckenberg scientists have described three new frog species from the northern Amazon region. The animals from the genus Synapturanus spend their lives buried underground and are therefore still virtually unexplored. The researchers assume that the species diversity of this genus from the family of narrow-mouthed frogs is at least six times higher than previously known. The study will be published in the journal Zoologischer Anzeiger.

The normally small and rather plump-looking members of the narrow-mouthed frog family have an almost worldwide distribution and usually live hidden underground. "The calls of the male frogs can only be heard after or during heavy rainfall. This means that we herpetologists have to dig the animals out of the ground with our bare hands—usually completely soaked ourselves—in order to identify them," explains Dr. habil. Raffael Ernst of the Senckenberg Natural Historical Collections in Dresden, and he continues, "This somewhat eerie and muddy scenario also inspired us to use the name Synapturanus zombie for one of the newly discovered from the narrow-mouthed frog genus Synapturanus in the Amazon region."

The orange-spotted "zombie ," which measures just under 40 millimeters, is one of three newly described species discovered by Ernst and an international team in the tropical rainforests of Guyana, French Guiana, and northern Brazil, an area known as the Guiana Shield. All of the frogs belong to the genus Synapturanus and were classified as new species based on 12 different morphological characteristics, having previously been genetically identified as undescribed species. "Until now, little scientific attention has been paid to this genus," Ernst explains, citing the animals' habits: "The frogs' habitats are difficult to access, and their ranges are very small; moreover, the animals hide underground, and their calls are rather difficult to differentiate."

  • “zombie frog” discovered: 3 new species described from the narrow-mouthed frog family
    Synapturanus zombie. Credit: Antoine Fouquet
  • “zombie frog” discovered: 3 new species described from the narrow-mouthed frog family
    The newly described frog measures barely 40 millimeters in length. Credit: Antoine Fouquet

The herpetologist from Dresden and his colleagues therefore intend to pay closer attention to this . "We assume that there are six times as many Synapturanus species as we have described so far. Thus, much work remains to be done—not least since we are not yet able to conclusively assess the risk status of the species due to the complex data situation," adds Ernst as an outlook.

Explore further

Researchers study the invasive frog's role in Galapagos food web
More information: Antoine Fouquet et al, Comparative osteology of the fossorial frogs of the genus Synapturanus (Anura, Microhylidae) with the description of three new species from the Eastern Guiana Shield, Zoologischer Anzeiger (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jcz.2021.05.003
Provided by Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum
Citation: 'Zombie frog' discovered: 3 new species described from the narrow-mouthed frog family (2021, June 8) retrieved 8 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-zombie-frog-species-narrow-mouthed-family.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How human strength can increase without increased muscle size?

11 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Jun 07, 2021

Are there any simple tests to authenticate vaccines at a remote vaccination site?

Jun 07, 2021

Chances of False Positive on PCR test (Covid 19)

Jun 06, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jun 06, 2021

How dangerous is the radiation exposure in graduate school?

Jun 04, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments