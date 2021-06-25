June 25, 2021

Video: A sweet solution to plastic pollution

by Benjamin Bertsch and Adam Fischer, Northeastern University

Plastic pollution is now considered one of the largest threats to the environment. It takes 400 years for plastics to decompose.

Hongli Zhu, an assistant professor of mechanical and at Northeastern, asked herself a question: Can we replace plastic food containers with the biodegradable fiber produced as a byproduct of the sugar industry?

