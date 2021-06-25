Video: A sweet solution to plastic pollution

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Plastic pollution is now considered one of the largest threats to the environment. It takes 400 years for plastics to decompose.

Hongli Zhu, an assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at Northeastern, asked herself a question: Can we replace plastic food containers with the biodegradable fiber produced as a byproduct of the sugar industry?

Credit: Northeastern University

Explore further This tableware made from sugarcane and bamboo breaks down in 60 days