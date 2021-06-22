June 22, 2021

Investigation starts in five states after imported dog develops rabies

Investigation starts in five states after imported dog develops rabies

A public health investigation is underway in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, and New York after an imported rescue dog was found to have rabies.

At least 12 people were exposed to the dog, which was among 33 dogs and one cat that arrived from Azerbaijan at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on June 10, the Associated Press reported. The animals were not in the main cabin of the plane or main terminal of the airport. Travelers who were at the airport are not considered to be at risk, but are checking to see if other animals in the shipment are infected and are still tracking down the pets' new owners.

Rabies no longer regularly spreads among dogs in the United States, but imported animals are considered a risk for new outbreaks. The infected dog was taken home by a family in Chester County, Pennsylvania, but it was euthanized after it began acting strangely. It later tested positive for rabies.

This is the fourth incident of rabies in a dog imported into the United States since 2015, the AP reported. Starting July 14, there will be a year-long ban on the importation of dogs from more than 100 countries where is still a problem, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced. The ban is being imposed because of a spike in the number of puppies denied entry because they were not old enough to be fully vaccinated, the AP said.

Explore further

Infected bats pose highest rabies risk in US: CDC
More information: Associated Press Article

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Citation: Investigation starts in five states after imported dog develops rabies (2021, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-states-imported-dog-rabies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Numerically solving Time-independent Schrödinger eqn. using Shooting algorithm

16 hours ago

LIF spectrum branches

18 hours ago

Physical vs. UnPhysical

Jun 20, 2021

Solving an elliptic PDE numerically

Jun 17, 2021

Solar panel effectiveness

Jun 16, 2021

From weatherstation data to solar irradiation on specific surface

Jun 16, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments