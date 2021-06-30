June 30, 2021

Russia launches cargo ship to space station

space station
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Russia on Wednesday successfully launched an unmanned space freighter carrying supplies to the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz rocket carrying the Progress spacecraft launched at 02:27 am Moscow time (2327 GMT) from the Kazakh steppes and reached its target orbit, the Roscosmos space agency said in a statement.

Docking with the ISS is scheduled to take place at 0402 am Moscow time (0102 GMT) Friday and will be automatic.

The Progress MS-17 is carrying over 470 kilogrammes of fuel, 420 litres of water and various other supplies.

The Russian space programme is renowned for having sent the first man into space in 1961 and launching the first satellite, Sputnik 1, four years earlier, and its achievements remain a major source of national pride.

But over the past decade the country has endured a series of setbacks, notably losing expensive satellites and Progress supply ships.

Explore further

Russia launches space freighter to ISS

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Russia launches cargo ship to space station (2021, June 30) retrieved 30 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-russia-cargo-ship-space-station.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

3 hours ago

Rotation curve with neutral hydrogen and dark matter

Jun 29, 2021

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 21, 2021

Betelgeuse unusual dimming - what's up?

Jun 20, 2021

N-body simulation of high or low-mass dark matter particles

Jun 19, 2021

Light leaving Earth

Jun 14, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments