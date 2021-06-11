June 11, 2021

It's a myth that promiscuous women have low self-esteem

It's a myth that promiscuous women have low self-esteem

The old double standard lives on.

A new study finds that many people still believe—incorrectly—that women who engage in have . And they don't think the same is true of men.

"We were surprised that this stereotype was so widely held," said study first author Jaimie Arona Krems, an assistant professor of psychology at Oklahoma State University. "This stereotype was held by both women and men, liberals and conservatives, and across the spectrum in terms of people's levels of religiosity and sexism."

The finding was consistent in six experiments involving nearly 1,500 participants. The results were recently published in the journal Psychological Science.

In one experiment, participants were asked to make a snap judgment about an unspecified person in their mid-20s who had one-night stands, monogamous sex or no sex.

Women who had casual sex were judged as having lower self-esteem, but participants made no similar link between men's behavior and their self-esteem.

Participants also were asked if a person who had casual sex was more likely to have been an English major or an English major with low self-esteem.

Most chose the second one, even though it was statistically less likely to be true, the researchers noted.

Even when presented with evidence to the contrary, participants' views didn't change.

"When we explicitly told participants that the women who had casual sex were enjoying it and were satisfied with their , participants still stereotyped them as having lower self-esteem than in monogamous relationships who were unsatisfied with their sexual behavior," Krems said in a journal news release.

Previous research has suggested that people who are viewed as having low are less likely to get hired, elected to public office, or be sought as friends or romantic partners.

"Although not grounded in reality, the documented in this work may have harmful effects," Krems said. "Stereotypes like this can have serious consequences in the real world."

Explore further

Why do women still get judged so harshly for having casual sex?
More information: The Mayo Clinic has more on self-esteem.

SOURCE: Psychological Science, news release, June 8, 2021

Journal information: Psychological Science

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Citation: It's a myth that promiscuous women have low self-esteem (2021, June 11) retrieved 11 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-myth-promiscuous-women-self-esteem.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments