June 30, 2021

Image: Shoemaker Crater, Australia

by European Space Agency

Image: Shoemaker Crater, Australia
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2021), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

For Asteroid Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the Shoemaker Impact Structure (formerly known as Teague Ring) in Western Australia.

Located around 100 km northeast of the small town Wiluna, the Shoemaker Impact Structure was renamed in honour of Eugene Shoemaker, a planetary geologist and pioneer in impact crater studies.

The almost circular shape of the Shoemaker impact site, visible in the bottom-right of the image, is approximately 30 km in diameter and is defined by formed in sedimentary rocks (seen in dark brown). The precise age of the impact is unknown, but is estimated to be between 1000 and 600 million years ago—making it Australia's oldest impact crater.

This false-colour image was processed by selecting spectral bands that can be used for classifying , allowing us to clearly identify the concentric rings in the image. The light blue areas are saline and ephemeral lakes including Nabberu, Teague, Shoemaker and other smaller ponds.

Explore further

Image: Ries crater, Germany
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Shoemaker Crater, Australia (2021, June 30) retrieved 30 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-image-shoemaker-crater-australia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

8 hours ago

Wandering mud puddle in the Salton Sea area of California

Jun 26, 2021

Is this a Meteorite?

Jun 25, 2021

Well of Barhout ("Well of Hell") in Al-Mahra, Yemen

Jun 24, 2021

P & S Waves to Strains-liquid solid interface

Jun 21, 2021

Barrier to flood water

Jun 14, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments