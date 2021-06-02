June 2, 2021

Image: It's a wrap! Multi-layer satellite insulation

by European Space Agency

ESA - It’s a wrap
Credit: ESA-SJM Photography

Multi-layer insulation (MLI) is the reason that satellites often look as though they've been covered in shiny Christmas wrapping.

Satellite surfaces are sheathed in MLI made up of layers of very thin, metal-coated , along with low-conducting 'spacer' material such as silk, nylon or glass-fiber netting.

In the airlessness of space, objects can be hot and cold at the same time, especially if one side is in sunshine and another is in shade. In such conditions, is the main driver of temperature change (rather than convection or conduction), and reflective MLI serves to minimize it.

Thermal control specialists aim to maintain the temperature of the satellite within set limits, to keep electronic and mechanical parts working optimally and to prevent any temperature-triggered structural distortion.

Placing MLI blankets on a satellite body is a skilled art in itself, with needing to be created to fit around around edges or joints.

