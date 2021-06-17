More focus needed on female travelers' needs

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A James Cook University researcher has called for travel medicine organizations to focus more on the needs of women, who face a particular range of challenges when they travel.

Travel medicine specialist Dr. Irmgard Bauer is from JCU's College of Healthcare Sciences. She said half of all travelers are women, but there is a distinct lack of detailed travel health knowledge on topics of unique relevance to women.

"Women-specific research in travel medicine is relatively scarce and women's views on and experiences of many travel-related women-specific issues seem completely neglected," said Dr. Bauer.

In a new paper, Dr. Bauer examined three major aspects of travel as they relate to women—the management of personal hygiene, bodily functions, menstruation and sexual behavior; the special requirements women have in regard to safety and security; and how the female traveler can contribute to the goal of minimizing any potential harm to fellow humans and the natural environment.

"Many of the discussed issues relate to all women travelers, but a lot will be of greater importance to novice travelers and those who travel to less developed, rural, remote or wilderness regions, or who plan to volunteer short or long term in rudimentary circumstances," said Dr. Bauer.

Examples of some of the advice set out in the paper, in regard to transport security include:

Avoid night travel

Arrange an airport transfer to your hotel in advance

Use licensed taxis (know what they look like)

Sit behind the driver

Make a 'phone call' in the taxi to say you will arrive shortly

Pay for the taxi while still in the car

On public transport, sit near women

She said experienced female travelers frequently share their advice on travel websites.

"Oftentimes, common sense just needs some additional hints and reminders. But a standard travel medicine consultation rarely affords the time for a comprehensive discussion of topics beyond the specifically medical issues.

"Detailed suggestions relating to the three main areas covered here should not end up as a politically correct exercise buried in academic papers," said Dr. Bauer.

She said travel medicine organizations should make practical travel health advice more accessible to the traveling public via women's magazines, blogs, and women-specific travel sites.

"They could make such advice available to clinics, travel health professionals and the public via downloadable guides, which should be updated regularly," said Dr. Bauer.

She said for most women, going on a trip involves a number of medical preparations as well as careful planning of practical aspects around hygiene.

"But there is scarce discussion in travel medicine about the traveling woman's needs and challenges outside traditional topics," said Dr. Bauer.

More information: Irmgard L. Bauer, Healthy, safe and responsible: the modern female traveler, Tropical Diseases, Travel Medicine and Vaccines (2021). Irmgard L. Bauer, Healthy, safe and responsible: the modern female traveler,(2021). DOI: 10.1186/s40794-021-00141-7