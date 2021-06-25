June 25, 2021

Researchers fabricate bio-friendly X-ray detectors based on metal-free perovskite single crystals

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers fabricate bio-friendly X-ray detectors based on metal-free perovskite single crystals
Metal-free perovskite series, DABCO-NH4X3 (X = Cl, Br, I), exhibit a remarkable variety of perovskite-type structures through halide modulation, therefore their single crystals grown at the same condition show different crystal morphology . Credit: DUAN Lianjie

Metal-free halide perovskites are novel candidates for ferroelectrics and X-ray detection. However, the molecular self-assembly of these perovskites and its influence remain unexplored.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Liu Shengzhong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) fabricated halide-modulated self-assembly of metal-free for bio-friendly X-ray detection.

This study was published in Matter on June 14.

Molecular plays a critical role in crystal engineering for the design and fabrication of novel metal-free perovskite compounds.

After preparing DABCO-NH4X3 (X = Cl, Br, I) single crystals, the researchers investigated halide-modulated molecular assembly via hydrogen bonding in metal-free perovskites and its influence on their crystal packing, band nature, mechanical and electrical properties, as well as final optoelectronic performance.

They found that the crystal DABCO-NH4I3 with superior in-plane charge transport and lower charge effective mass exhibited higher carrier mobility. Therefore, it presented better X-ray detection sensitivity, reaching 567 μC Gyair-1 cm-2. Meanwhile, they demonstrated the feasibility of X-ray imaging had a well-defined 'heart' image.

A variety of non-metallic and organic groups readily were available for the A, B and X in crystal DABCO-NH4I3, resulting in fine-tuned properties and free of associated toxicity.

"This work benefited the understanding of behavior and was intended to inspire activities to study an assortment of novel ABX3 perovskite materials for potential biological and therapeutic applications," said Prof. Liu.

Explore further

Researchers develop halide double perovskite ferroelectrics
More information: Qingyue Cui et al, Halide-modulated self-assembly of metal-free perovskite single crystals for bio-friendly X-ray detection, Matter (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2021.05.018
Journal information: Matter

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers fabricate bio-friendly X-ray detectors based on metal-free perovskite single crystals (2021, June 25) retrieved 25 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-fabricate-bio-friendly-x-ray-detectors-based.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions about rechargeable batteries

2 hours ago

Question Regarding the Shelf Life of Mineral Supplements

7 hours ago

Borax Ant Baits and Sand

Jun 23, 2021

What is the IUPAC name of this organic compound?

Jun 23, 2021

Buffers -- Need both a salt and the conjugate acid/base of the anion/cation?

Jun 20, 2021

What is the surface of fridge door made from?

Jun 18, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments