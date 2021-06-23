Asymmetry in carbon dioxide emissions and removals could skew climate targets: research

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Changes in climate resulting from carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions into the Earth's atmosphere are not equal to the climate changes from deliberate CO 2 removals—and assuming such a balance could lead to different climate outcomes that may skew climate targets, according to new Simon Fraser University-led research.

"Because of the complexity of the Earth's system, things are not as simple as "one ton of CO 2 in, equals one ton of CO 2 out," says Kirsten Zickfeld, a distinguished professor of climate science in SFU's Department of Geography, and lead author of a new paper published this week in the journal Nature Climate Change. "CO 2 emissions are more effective at raising atmospheric CO 2 concentration than CO 2 removals are at lowering it."

According to Zickfeld, this "asymmetry" implies that a larger amount of CO 2 removal is required to compensate for a given amount of CO 2 emissions if the atmospheric CO 2 concentration is to remain unchanged.

Researchers used a series of climate model simulations to test whether the change in climate resulting from CO 2 emissions and removals is asymmetric. Their results showed that the rise in the atmospheric CO 2 concentration following an emission is larger than the decline following a removal of the same magnitude.

Findings of the study infer that balancing a given amount of CO 2 emissions with an equal amount of CO 2 removals could lead to a different climate outcome than avoiding the CO 2 emissions.

"Our study suggests that assuming exact balance between CO 2 emissions and an equal amount of CO 2 removals in a net-zero framework risks blowing climate targets," she says.

While Zickfeld says that balancing emissions with CO 2 removals of the same magnitude could lead to different climate outcomes, further study is needed to learn more about the extent of this effect.

