June 1, 2021

Air quality improved during India lockdown, study shows

by University of Southampton

Air quality improved during India lockdown, study shows
Standardized (a) night-time MODIS LST and (b) day-time MODIS LST anomalies (°C) during 2020 (24th March–18th May) against the demi-decadal mean for the years 2015–19. The histogram showing distribution of positive and negative pixels. Credit: Environmental Research

Research by scientists from University of Southampton (UK) and the Central University of Jharkhand (India) has shown the first COVID-19 lockdown in India led to an improvement in air quality and a reduction in land surface temperature in major urban areas across the country.

The study found that travel and work restrictions imposed early in the pandemic resulted in a significant environmental improvement, due to an abrupt reduction in industrial activities and a major decrease in the use of land and air transport.

The international team used data from a range of Earth Observation sensors, including those from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-5p and NASA's MODIS sensors, to measure changes in surface and and aerosols. They concentrated on six major urban areas: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad—comparing data from the 2020 March to May lockdown with pre-pandemic years.

Their findings, published in the journal Environmental Research, provide a strong evidence base for potential environmental benefits through larger scale policy implementation.

The researchers revealed a significant reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), a emitted from the combustion of fossil fuels, which equated to an average decrease of 12 percent throughout India and 31.5 percent over the six cities. There was a 40 percent reduction over the national capital, New Delhi. In India alone, about 16,000 premature deaths occur annually due to exposure to poor air quality.

The study also found Land Surface Temperature (LST) over major cities in India substantially declined in contrast with the previous five-year average (2015-2019) with day temperatures being up to 1°C cooler and those at night up to 2°C cooler.

Co- author Professor Jadu Dash, from University of Southampton, commented: "The lockdown provided a natural experiment to understand the coupling between urbanization and local microclimate. We clearly observed that reduction in atmospheric pollutants (due to reduction in anthropogenic activity during lockdown) resulted in a decrease in local day and night-time temperature. This is an important finding to feed into the planning for sustainable urban development."

Along with surface temperature, the atmospheric fluxes at the surface and top of the atmosphere also significantly declined over major parts of India. The reduction of greenhouse gas concentration, higher atmospheric water vapor content and meteorological conditions played a complex role in the land and near-surface temperature reduction.

Commenting on the research, Dr. Bikash Parida, from Central University of Jharkhand said: "Aerosol optical depth (AOD) and absorption AOD showed a significant reduction which could be connected with the reduction in the emission sources across India during the lockdown. The aerosol type sources, such as organic carbon (OC), black carbon (BC), mineral dust, and sea salt also reduced significantly. Moreover, in central India, increases in AOD were attributed to the supply of dust aerosols transported from the western Thar desert region."

Dr. Gareth Roberts from the University of Southampton added: "Satellite instruments play a vital role in acquiring information on the Earth's environment in a timely manner. This study has illustrated the importance of Earth Observation data for monitoring changes in the atmospheric pollutants, which are significant health risk, and in highlighting the impact that anthropogenic activities have on regional air quality."

The paper "Improvement in air quality and its impact on in major urban areas across India during the first lockdown of the pandemic' is published in the journal Environmental Research.

Explore further

COVID-19 lockdown reduced dangerous air pollutants in five Indian cities by up to 54 percent
More information: Bikash Ranjan Parida et al, Improvement in air quality and its impact on land surface temperature in major urban areas across India during the first lockdown of the pandemic, Environmental Research (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2021.111280
Journal information: Environmental Research

Provided by University of Southampton
Citation: Air quality improved during India lockdown, study shows (2021, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-air-quality-india-lockdown.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 31, 2021

More info about natural nuclear fission going critical 2 Million years ago?

May 30, 2021

A water-covered planet

May 30, 2021

Uncertainties in climate models

May 29, 2021

Chicxulub impact minute-by-minute

May 25, 2021

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

May 25, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments