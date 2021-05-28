May 28, 2021

Sustaining sub-Saharan Africa: Investigating financial support methods

by David Bradley, Inderscience

sustainable development
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Sub-Saharan Africa is developing rapidly with its rich resources although still lags behind those developing regions that are hard on the heels of the developed nations. New research published in the International Journal of Sustainable Development considers how this development might be sustainable and how it might be financed to be so. Samuel Orekoya and Peter Oluleke of the University of Ibadan in Nigeria suggest that trillions rather than billions are needed.

The researchers have investigated the impacts of private, public, and multilateral financial opportunities that could be used to drive sustainable development in Sub-Saharan Africa. They have correlated this with the (GDP) per capita, life expectancy, human capital development, and fertility rate with data from 1971 to 2018. The fundamental conclusion is that no single source of financing, whether from the private, public or multilateral sectors is sufficient for the sustainable development of Sub-Saharan Africa. They suggest that government needs to play an active role in encouraging the requisite financial backing of sustainable development but without distorting the economic landscape.

As such, the team recommends that new stable macroeconomic policies should be aimed at creating "a conducive environment for financial sector development." They add that multilateral development by banks and bilateral donors could also be used to strengthen access to private sources of finance by improving the business and investment climate.

"Development is sustainable if it meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs," the team writes. They point out that inequality jeopardizes the well-being of those in certain areas and in certain while allowing others to benefit greatly. For truly to occur in Sub-Saharan Africa, must be integrated into the model to close the social, educational, and economic gaps between different groups and to allow improving equality to persist across the generations.

Explore further

World needs $8.1 trillion investment in nature by 2050 to tackle triple planetary crisis
More information: Samuel Orekoya et al, Financing for Sub-Saharan African sustainable development: from billions to trillions to action, International Journal of Sustainable Development (2021). DOI: 10.1504/IJSD.2020.115231
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Sustaining sub-Saharan Africa: Investigating financial support methods (2021, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-sustaining-sub-saharan-africa-financial-methods.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
