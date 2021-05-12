Rebalancing work and life to improve productivity and profit

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Juggling one's job and one's personal life, the so-called work-life balance, is high on the agenda for the modern worker, especially as we begin to realize how imbalance can lead to mental health problems and even physical issues. New work published in the International Journal of Technology Transfer and Commercialisation, has looked at how improved work-life balance among company employees not only benefits them as individuals but also has a marked effect on productivity and thus profits.

Poonam Kaushal Balaji of the Institute of Modern Management at the Sri Balaji Society in Pune, India, points out that a lot of stress in a person's life is focused on their job. She has surveyed hundreds of IT workers in the three Indian cities of Chandigarh, Bangalore, and Pune with the aim of identifying workplace factors that cause stress and affect the elusive perfect work life balance in this profession. Statistical analysis of the results showed significant correlations between workplace stress factors and a detrimental effect on work-life balance.

Organizations compete for talented employees who perform well and are highly competent, but the converse is that this expectation comes with pressure on the employee to always be delivering on their promise and this can bring with it unwarranted stress for some. Pressure on time and targets means that along with the stress, pressure is applied that tips the work-life balance ever in favor of work rather than rest and relaxation. Kaushal goes so far as to describe workplace stress as the "exterminator of the work-life balance."

She suggests that there is a pressing need to address this problem with new rules for employers and employees alike that can provide new balance and reduce the risk to mental and physical health in the high-pressure IT industry.

Explore further Work addiction can be harmful to mental health

More information: Poonam Kaushal. Work stress and work life balance: a study of working professionals of the IT sector, International Journal of Technology Transfer and Commercialisation (2021). Poonam Kaushal. Work stress and work life balance: a study of working professionals of the IT sector,(2021). DOI: 10.1504/IJTTC.2021.114841