May 5, 2021

Light pollution at night affects the calls of migratory birds

by Wiley

Light pollution at night affects the calls of migratory birds
When investigators in the UK recorded the calls of migratory birds called thrushes at night, they found that call rates were up to five times higher over the brightest urban areas compared with darker villages. Credit: Tim Jones

When investigators in the UK recorded the calls of migratory birds called thrushes at night, they found that call rates were up to five times higher over the brightest urban areas compared with darker villages.

The findings, which are published in Ibis, provide support to previous and ongoing research indicating that artificial light at night affects .

"We harnessed the respective strengths of citizen science, passive acoustic monitoring, and machine learning to gather evidence of the impact of artificial light at night on migratory birds," said corresponding author Simon Gillings, Ph.D., of The British Trust for Ornithology.

"Finding that even modest urban areas without high-rise buildings can influence migration highlights the need for improved management of urban lighting."

Explore further

Less light, more trees assist migrating birds
More information: Simon Gillings et al, Nocturnal flight calling behaviour of thrushes in relation to artificial light at night, Ibis (2021). DOI: 10.1111/ibi.12955
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Light pollution at night affects the calls of migratory birds (2021, May 5) retrieved 5 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-pollution-night-affects-migratory-birds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

3D Cinema Glasses: An Unsolved Personal Experience

3 hours ago

Could someone age without any chronic disease?

11 hours ago

"High" dose of steroids in mild infection may lead to viral pneumonia?

20 hours ago

Can MRI detect COVID infection in lungs?

May 04, 2021

Germline mutations are more harmful than mutations in somatic cells?

May 03, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

May 03, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments