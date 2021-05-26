May 26, 2021

How the mold influences a chocolate bar's crystalline structure

by American Chemical Society

How the mold influences a chocolate bar’s crystalline structure
Chocolate bar molds influence the crystalline structure of chocolate. Credit: Popovphoto/Shutterstock.com

When enjoying a chocolate bar, most people don't think about how the molecules within it are organized. But different arrangements of the fats in chocolate can influence its taste and texture. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Crystal Growth & Design have found that the side of a chocolate bar facing the mold has a more orderly crystalline structure than the side facing air, knowledge that might help chocolatiers produce tastier confections, the researchers say.

Chocolate is a mixture of cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar and other ingredients that interact with each other in complex ways. In particular, the fat molecules, or triacylglycerols, can remain liquid or crystallize into several phases with different melting points. The temperature at which a particular chocolate melts affects its taste and texture, with a melting point near body temperature being ideal. When chocolatiers make bars, they pour tempered chocolate into a mold and let it cool at temperatures that favor the most desirable crystal form. Fumitoshi Kaneko and colleagues wondered how the mold, which conveys heat more efficiently than air and also provides a , affects fat crystallization.

To find out, the researchers analyzed the structure of fat components at three different positions in a using polarized Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy and attenuated total reflection sampling. They found that the mold-side face of the bar contained highly ordered, regularly packed fatty acid chains, whereas the air-side face had disordered, irregularly packed chains, and the midpoint showed intermediate characteristics. The mold side also contained more of the most desirable fat crystal form than the other locations. These results could be explained by the large difference in between the mold's material and air, which causes the chocolate to preferentially cool and crystallize on the mold-side face. The mold also provides a barrier that controls the direction of crystallization, yielding a more orderly arrangement. These results suggest that a chocolate bar's structure is much less uniform than previously thought, and that improving the crystallization process might lead to better-tasting, melt-in-your-mouth and better-looking bars, the researchers say.

Explore further

Creating a reduced-fat chocolate that melts in your mouth
More information: Fumitoshi Kaneko et al, Polarized FTIR ATR Spectroscopic Study on the Structure of Chocolate: Influence of Mold on Fat Crystalline Structures, Crystal Growth & Design (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.cgd.1c00027
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: How the mold influences a chocolate bar's crystalline structure (2021, May 26) retrieved 26 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-mold-chocolate-bar-crystalline.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is there an online data resource for electrolyte conductivities?

May 22, 2021

Sodium or calcium hypochlorite related to 2.5% active chlorine?

May 19, 2021

Question about humidity and plastic and rubber

May 19, 2021

Good chemistry websites

May 15, 2021

Calorimetric Theory Discrepancy

May 12, 2021

Question about electrolytic capacitors

May 11, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments