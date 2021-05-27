May 27, 2021

Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves

by Tohoku University

Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves
Schematic illustrations of magnetization control by the injection of phonon angular momentum. Credit: Tohoku University

Using the circular vibration of surface acoustic waves, a collaborative research group have successfully controlled the magnetization of a ferromagnetic thin film.

Their research was published in the journal Nature Communications on May 10, 2021.

Essentially, are waves of atomic vibrations in a substance. When the waves propagate across the surface of a material, the vibration becomes circular. This circular motion, known as , can help measure rotational motion.

Surface acoustic waves are utilized in bandpass filters in cell phones. The bandpass allows certain frequencies in and keeps unneeded frequencies out. However, in computers are composed of ferromagnets.

"We wondered whether the surface acoustic waves could control another form of angular momentum: an electron's spin—the source of magnetism," said, coauthor of the study Ryo Sasaki, a at the University of Tokyo and concurrently a special research student at Tohoku University.

Sasaki worked alongside Yoichi Nii and Yoshinori Ononse, assistant and full professor at Tohoku University's Institute of Materials Research.

Together, they were able to control the magnetization of a ferromagnetic thin film using the angular momentum transfer from surface acoustic wave to ferromagnetic spin moments.

Our discovery opens up new avenues for combining and developing acoustic and magnetic devices," added Sasaki.

Explore further

Scientists develop principles for the creation of an 'acoustic diode'
More information: R. Sasaki et al, Magnetization control by angular momentum transfer from surface acoustic wave to ferromagnetic spin moments, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22728-6
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Tohoku University
Citation: Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves (2021, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-magnetization-surface-acoustic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to calculate the focal length and focal point of collimator?

5 hours ago

Looking for Linear Motor Exercises

May 25, 2021

Water Pressure and Different Pipe Sizes

May 24, 2021

Can a continous wave laser be converted to a more powerful pulsed laser?

May 23, 2021

Kinds of Kinematics?

May 20, 2021

Electromagnetic radiation question -- How do I calculate the intensity of the waves?

May 20, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments