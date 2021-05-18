May 18, 2021

Intensive agriculture could drive loss of bees and other tropical pollinators

by University College London

Intensive agriculture could drive loss of bees and other tropical pollinators
Tropical butterfly in Malaysia. Credit: Dr Tim Newbold, UCL

Pollinators in the tropics are less likely to thrive in intensive croplands, finds a new study led by UCL researchers suggesting bees and butterflies are at risk of major losses.

Across the globe, lower levels of land use intensity are good for , finds the new Nature Communications paper which shows the importance of sustainable land management in cities and .

As insect pollinators were found to be more than 70% less abundant in areas with intensive cropland, compared to wild sites, the researchers say that more sustainable agricultural practices are needed to avert widespread losses of bees and other valuable insects.

Lead author, Ph.D. student Joe Millard (UCL Centre for Biodiversity & Environment Research, UCL Biosciences and Institute of Zoology, ZSL), said: "Pollinating species are thought to be in decline globally due to combined pressures of habitat loss and climate change. Here, we found that pollinators in are the most likely to decline as croplands continue to expand and intensify, and as animals in the tropics are also particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change."

The researchers modelled the effect of land-use type and intensity on global pollinator biodiversity, using a database covering 303 studies, 12,170 sites (primarily across North and South America, Europe, and Africa), and 4,502 pollinating species, including insects, birds and bats.

The researchers found that overall, low levels of land use intensity appear to have beneficial effects for pollinators, even compared to , while increasing intensity of different land uses was associated with reductions in (the number of different species) and total abundance. In urban areas across the globe, total abundance of pollinators declined by 62% from minimal to intense use.

In the tropics, species richness and total abundance of all pollinators combined decreased between natural vegetation and high-intensity cropland by 44% and 49% respectively. Insect pollinators are particularly vulnerable to increases in cropland intensity, with abundance declines of at least 70% for all insect pollinator orders in high-intensity compared to primary vegetation.

The researchers also found varying impacts of fertilisers, as flies did well in areas with a greater fertiliser application rate, while bees and butterflies suffered.

Senior author Dr. Tim Newbold (UCL Centre for Biodiversity & Environment Research, UCL Biosciences) said: "More than three quarters of globally important food crops are at least partly reliant on animal pollination, including nuts, berries, and fruits grown in tropical areas. Croplands are expected to continue expanding rapidly in the tropics, which could pose a serious risk to local pollinators. As a result, we may see reduced yields of the many tropical crops that depend on animal pollination.

"Agricultural land management needs to take a long-term outlook to avoid harming pollinators. While maintaining wilderness spaces, so that not all land in a region is given over to human uses, is vital, agriculture can also be done more sustainably without reducing crop yields. This can mean planting different crops close together, using biocontrol agents instead of insecticides to control pests, planting hedgerows, or agroforestry. And consumers can also play their part by choosing more sustainably farmed products."

Joe Millard added: "Our finding that low intensity urban areas, like villages and green spaces, actually had greater pollinator biodiversity than wilderness areas, shows that can be good habitats for pollinators, with careful management. Planting flowers in gardens, without using insecticides, can help out our local pollinators."

Explore further

The buzz about pollinators in canola fields
More information: Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23228-3
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University College London
Citation: Intensive agriculture could drive loss of bees and other tropical pollinators (2021, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-intensive-agriculture-loss-bees-tropical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

3 hours ago

Understanding mRNA

6 hours ago

Mammalian Enteral Ventilation - a new way to breathe

16 hours ago

How invariant is digestion of a certain substance?

May 16, 2021

Is COVID-19 aerosolized?

May 16, 2021

Self-replicating artificial cell?

May 15, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments