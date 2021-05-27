May 27, 2021 report

Global evapotranspiration rose by 10% from 2003 to 2019

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Global evapotranspiration rose by 10% from 2003 to 2019
Long-term mean seasonal cycle of ET (red solid line), Pr (blue line), Q (black line) and dS/dt (teal line) over 2003 to 2019. In each case, the seasonal cycles have been bias corrected. The shading is the standard deviation among the bias-corrected seasonal cycle of the ET ensemble (red shading), and input datasets used for Pr (four datasets, blue shading), Q (five datasets, black shading) and dS/dt (three methods from JPL RL06 GRACE TWS, teal shading). Credit: Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03503-5

A team of researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology has found that global evapotranspiration rose by 10% from 2003 to 2019. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes the original approach they took to measuring global evapotranspiration.

Evapotranspiration is the transfer of water from the ground to the air from both evaporation and transpiration, water emitted by plants. It is one of the main components of the planet's water cycle. Scientists have been predicting for several years that Earth's water cycle will gain energy as the planet heats up due to —but proving it has been difficult because there is no reliable way to measure changes in evapotranspiration—until now, most efforts have been far too localized. In this new effort, the researchers found a way to calculate global evapotranspiration over periods of time using information from satellites.

Instead of attempting to measure evapotranspiration directly, as has been done in other efforts, the researchers used to measure other parts of the water cycle and then used that data to calculate the degree of evapotranspiration. And rather than using imagery of clouds and groundwater, the researchers used data collected by the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment and its follow-up study GRACE-FO. Both were involved in measuring changes to large amounts of water on the surface. Notably, neither system needed to be able to see the ground below, which meant that measurements were not interrupted by . The data from the satellites was in the form of changes in gravity that correspond with changes in large amounts of water—the satellites were actually pulled by such changes. Next, the researchers obtained data for the other parts of the . Then, using data from both sources, they were able to calculate the rate of for the years 2003 to 2019. And as they did so, they noted that the rate rose slightly each year, and that over the entire span of time, the rate had risen by approximately 10 percent.

Explore further

Evapotranspiration in an arid environment
More information: Madeleine Pascolini-Campbell et al, A 10 per cent increase in global land evapotranspiration from 2003 to 2019, Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03503-5
Journal information: Nature

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Global evapotranspiration rose by 10% from 2003 to 2019 (2021, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-global-evapotranspiration-rose.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A water-covered planet

May 26, 2021

Chicxulub impact minute-by-minute

May 25, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 25, 2021

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

May 25, 2021

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age -- A contributor to the Collapse?

May 17, 2021

Drought (possibly 'climate change') and famine 2200-2000 BCE

May 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments