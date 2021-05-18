May 18, 2021

DNA sequencing pioneers win 1mn euro tech 'Nobel' prize

DNA
3D-model of DNA. Credit: Michael Ströck/Wikimedia/ GNU Free Documentation License

Two British chemists who developed a super-fast DNA sequencing technique that paved the way for revolutionary healthcare advances were on Tuesday awarded Finland's version of the Nobel science prizes.

Cambridge University professors Shankar Balasubramanian and David Klenerman took home the 1 million euro ($1.22 million) Millennium Technology Prize for their work over 27 years creating ever faster and cheaper ways to sequence the human genome.

The pair's Next-Generation DNA Sequencing technology (NGS) "means huge benefits to society, from helping the fight against killer diseases such as COVID-19 or cancer, to better understanding crop diseases and enhancing food production," the Technology Academy Finland, which awards the biennial prize, said in a statement.

Twenty years ago, the first attempt to "read" the sequence of 3.2 billion letters that makes up the human genome took a decade and cost over a billion dollars.

Thanks to Next Generation Sequencing the process can now be performed in one day for just $1,000 dollars, and the technology is used over a million times a year, most recently to track coronavirus mutations during the pandemic.

NGS is now widely used in the diagnosis and treatment of some cancers and .

"It is the first time we've got an international prize that recognises our contribution to developing the technology," Klenerman said in a statement, dedicating the to the team behind the invention "and also for the university in Cambridge and for the UK".

The Finnish Millennium Technology Prize, founded in 2004, singles out innovations that have and which "enhance the quality of people's lives."

It aims to be a technology equivalent of the Nobel science prizes, which have been criticised by some for focusing too much on traditional, decades-old scientific research.

Previous tech laureates include the creator of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee, Linux operating system creator Linus Torvalds and ethical stem cell pioneer Shinya Yamanaka.

In 2018 Finnish physicist Tuomo Suntola won the award for groundbreaking technology allowing the creation of ultra-thin layers of materials now ubiquitous in smartphones and microprocessors.

This year's Millennium Technology Prize was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Explore further

Tech 'Nobel' awarded to Finnish physicist for small smart devices

© 2021 AFP

Citation: DNA sequencing pioneers win 1mn euro tech 'Nobel' prize (2021, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-dna-sequencing-1mn-euro-tech.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments