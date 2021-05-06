May 6, 2021

New boost in quantum technologies

by Universitaet Stuttgart

New boost in quantum technologies
Quantum bit in a two-dimensional layer consisting of the elements boron and nitrogen. Credit: University of Stuttgart

In an international collaboration, researchers at the University of Stuttgart were able to detect quantum bits in two-dimensional materials for the first time. Nature Materials publishes this research in its May 6, 2021 issue.

Quantum computers or quantum sensors consist of materials that are completely different to their classical predecessors. These materials are faced with the challenge of combining contradicting properties that quantum technologies entail, as for example good accessibility of with maximum shielding from environmental influences. In this regard, so-called , which only consist of a single layer of atoms, are particularly promising.

Researchers at the new Center for Applied Quantum Technologies and the 3rd Institute of Physics at the University of Stuttgart have now succeeded in identifying promising quantum bits in these materials. They were able to show that the quantum bits can be generated, read out and coherently controlled in a very robust manner.

"There certainly is still a long way to go before these quantum bits can be used in quantum technology," says the head of the study and director of the 3rd Institute of Physics at the University of Stuttgart, Prof. Jörg Wrachtrup. "However, the properties found by the scientists are so convincing that they can trigger a new boost in quantum technologies."

Explore further

Error-protected quantum bits entangled for the first time
More information: Single-spin resonance in a van der Waals embedded paramagnetic defect, Nature Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-021-00979-4
Journal information: Nature Materials

Provided by Universitaet Stuttgart
Citation: New boost in quantum technologies (2021, May 6) retrieved 6 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-boost-quantum-technologies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rubber soled slippers generating static electricity

6 hours ago

Telescoping antenna -- why is there a knob on top?

May 03, 2021

Meaning of Multiplication and Division in Physics

May 03, 2021

Smoke Alarms and radiation from them

May 03, 2021

Calculating distance between lux meter and light source

May 03, 2021

Radiation leak test instruments

May 01, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments