May 3, 2021

Understanding aromaticity in catalysis to unlock new opportunities

by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Understanding aromaticity in catalysis to unlock new opportunities
Fig. 1 Different modes of substrate activations in conventional and metal–ligand cooperative catalysis. Credit: Chemical Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00528F

Aromaticity, a concept usually used to explain the striking stability and unusual reactivity of certain carbon-based molecules, could inspire the design of new catalysts with novel uses, KAUST researchers have shown.

Chemists first came upon the anomalous behavior of aromatic molecules in the nineteenth century while studying benzene. The unexpected stability of this six-carbon cyclic structure comes down to its electrons.

In general, bonding electrons hold a specific pair of atoms together in a discrete chemical bond. But in benzene, six electrons form a delocalized ring across the molecule. A host of other molecules share this feature. "Many classic examples of organic and organometallic reactivity can be explained on this basis," says Théo Gonçalves, a research scientist in Kuo-Wei Huang's lab. "But although the concept is well known, there are limited practical chemical applications of aromaticity," he adds.

One area of practical application is in the field of catalysis. The Huang group recently developed an unusual family of catalysts called PN3(P) pincer complexes. In most catalysts, the central metal ion is where all the bond breaking and making takes place. In PN3(P) complexes, the pincer ligands around the metal can also be active participants in the . "Our PN3(P) ligand platform enables catalytic applications beyond conventional systems where metal is the center of reactivity," Huang says.

As the team studied pincer complexes' catalytic behavior, they showed that a six-membered ring structure transiently forms during catalysis and that aromaticity was coming into play. "We have provided strong evidence that during the , our catalysis benefits from the additional energy coming from aromatization of the ring," Gonçalves says. "Tuning the degree of aromatization will gently tune the reaction output."

The PN3(P) pincer family possesses high catalytic performance for reactions such as the selective hydrogen production from for reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and for forming esters and imines. But the real value of the research could be from the new insights it generates into the role of aromaticity in catalysis, and the new horizons that open up as a result. "Prior to our work, the importance of the aromaticity was not highlighted in this field," Gonçalves says. "Fundamentally understanding aromatization and dearomatization will allowredesign of catalysts towards better performance and perhaps novel reactivity."

"Our discovery is not about identifying a new or better for a known reaction, but about opening a new field for unlimited new opportunities in the future," Huang adds.

Explore further

Scientists reveal synergistic effects in dual single-atom catalyst
More information: Théo P. Gonçalves et al. Aromaticity in catalysis: metal ligand cooperation via ligand dearomatization and rearomatization, Chemical Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00528F
Journal information: Chemical Communications

Provided by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Citation: Understanding aromaticity in catalysis to unlock new opportunities (2021, May 3) retrieved 3 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-aromaticity-catalysis-opportunities.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about electrolytic capacitors

May 01, 2021

When something is scratched, even slightly

Apr 29, 2021

Hybridization of atoms in heterocyclic compounds

Apr 27, 2021

Galvanic cells: H vs H2SO4, and Br2(aq) vs Br2(l)

Apr 21, 2021

What caused this calcium deposit?

Apr 20, 2021

Redox products with inert electrodes?

Apr 20, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments