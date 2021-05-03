May 20, 2021

Alterations in the 3D genome structure and effects on fertility revealed

by Autonomous University of Barcelona

Mouse germ cell (spermatocyte) with chromosomal rearrangements. Credit: Covadonga Vara and Aurora Ruiz-Herrera, UAB

A study led by scientists at the UAB and conducted with mice models reveals how chromosomal reorganizations alter the genome's three-dimensional organization in germ cells. The study, published in Nature Communications, opens new research paths into the genetic origin of infertility.

The is tightly organized (packaged) within the cell nuclei. This three-dimensional (3D) genome organization is fundamental, given that it regulates gene expression.

A study led by scientists at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) now demonstrates using mice models that the 3D organization of the genome is extremely dynamic during the formation of male germ (precursors of spermatozoa) and that alterations in this structure can affect fertility.

The research, published in Nature Communications, describes the 3D genome organization in germ cells of wild populations of house mice (Mus musculus domesticus) with chromosomal rearrangements, alterations in the genome which change the structure of chromosomes. The study represents a significant advance in research into mechanisms generating and regulating the structure and function of the genome during the formation of gametes (oocytes and sperm).

Sexually-reproducing organisms produce haploid gametes (with one single set of chromosomes) through two consecutive cell divisions preceded by one only round of genome replication. During this process (called meiosis), the organization of the genome is tightly regulated to allow for recombination, a fundamental mechanism that maintains the genetic diversity of the organism through the exchange of the progenitors' homologous chromosomes, while at the same time allowing the resulting chromosomes to be transmitted integrally, with no alterations in their structure and/or number, to the next generation.

"The study shows that both the dynamics of the genome organization during the formation of gametes and the recombination is affected by the presence of chromosomal rearrangements," explains Aurora Ruiz-Herrera, Associated Professor at the Department of Cellular Biology, Physiology and Immunology and the Institute of Biotechnology and Biomedicine (IBB) of the UAB, and head of the research. "We detected that these affect chromosome folding within the nucleus of the , thus altering the pairing pattern of and meiotic recombination. These results will pave the way for new investigations into the genetic mechanisms responsible for infertility."

"The results point to the importance of the three-dimensional genomic context in which the recombination takes place, where factors such as chromosomal reorganizations can shape the genomic makeup of a given species," explains Covadonga Vara, member of the research group coordinated by Aurora Ruiz-Herrera and co-author of the paper.

According to scientists, determining the mechanisms regulating the structure and function of the genome during the formation of gametes is fundamental, given that the deregulation of this process can cause disorders such as infertility and an alteration in the number of , such as trisomy-21.

More information: Covadonga Vara et al, The impact of chromosomal fusions on 3D genome folding and recombination in the germ line, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23270-1
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Autonomous University of Barcelona
Citation: Alterations in the 3D genome structure and effects on fertility revealed (2021, May 20) retrieved 20 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-3d-genome-effects-fertility-revealed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
