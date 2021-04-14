April 14, 2021

When two worlds meet: A protease that controls small RNA activity

by Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

When two worlds meet: a protease that controls small RNA activity
DIC microscopy images of wild-type (top) and dpf-3 mutant (bottom) worms. Arrowhead indicate embryo, arrow indicate unfertilized oocytes in the uterus. Credit: Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research

The protection of genome integrity of germ cells is essential for animal fertility. Researchers from the Grosshans group characterized a defense mechanism against selfish genetic elements in the C. elegans germline. They identified a protein processing mechanism that controls the activity of small RNAs to achieve specific silencing of transposons while sparing endogenous genes.

So-called "selfish genetic elements" such as transposons are foreign DNA elements—typically from viral origin—that have been integrated in our genomes during evolution. These are a threat to genome integrity since they have the ability to move around the genome, causing DNA damage and potentially disrupting the function of important genes. Germ cells are particularly vulnerable so that failure to silence selfish elements causes animal sterility.

Animals employ several mechanisms to protect themselves against the activity of selfish elements. We recently reported about a study from the Gasser group that highlights such a using heterochromatin. Researchers from the group of Helge Grosshans at the FMI focus on a different mechanism, which employs small RNAs to silence transposons in the C. elegans germline. This pathway relies on a group of proteins collectively known as Argonautes that repress RNA transcripts that they bind. Binding specificity is provided by small 'guide' RNAs that direct Argonautes to their appropriate targets.

However, a cell produces thousands of small guide RNAs, many of which recognize endogenous genes instead of . Similar to the way that our needs to tolerate 'self' to achieve protective immunity against pathogens without dangerous auto-immunity, Argonautes require mechanisms that direct them specifically only to transposons while sparing genes.

In a study published in Molecular Cell, the Grosshans group discovered how Argonautes distinguish self from non-self. The researchers found that a protease called DPF-3 plays an essential role: it processes Argonaute proteins in a way that they bind only the correct set of small RNAs to silence transposons and DNA repeats but not genes. Without processing by DPF-3, Argonautes bind a different set of small RNAs, causing activation, DNA damage and sterility.

"We discovered that DPF-3 is essential for C. elegans fertility, in male and female germlines," says Rajani Gudipati, the study's first author. "It is very surprising that the small RNAs are regulated through the processing of the proteins that bind them. A protease controlling small RNA activity—these are really two worlds colliding!" What is more, the protease family to which DPF-3 belongs, DPP-IV-type N-terminal dipeptidases, was previously only known for their 'destructive' role, initiating degradation and elimination. Gudipati explains: "Our data show that these proteases can also promote specific functions of the proteins that they chew on. DPP-IV proteins are biomedically very important, for instance as a target in the treatment of type II diabetes, and these findings help us to better understand and exploit their physiological functions."

Explore further

Protecting the genome from transposon activation
More information: Protease-mediated processing of Argonaute proteins controls small RNA association. Molecular Cell. DOI:doi.org/10.1016/j.molcel.2021.03.029
Journal information: Molecular Cell

Provided by Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research
Citation: When two worlds meet: A protease that controls small RNA activity (2021, April 14) retrieved 14 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-worlds-protease-small-rna.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
41 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we increase animal size?

1 hour ago

Can we receive monozygotic (identical) twins in apes?

4 hours ago

Oxford Vaccine Clotting

7 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

15 hours ago

Memory: Do some people have more “space” or just better retrieval?

Apr 12, 2021

Neuralink update: Monkey moves cursor and plays Pong

Apr 12, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments