April 7, 2021

Researchers validate new technique for rapidly diagnosing herbicide-resistant weeds

by Cambridge University Press

Weeds
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As the number of weed populations resistant to multiple herbicides continues to soar, it is clear that better tools are needed to help growers rapidly diagnose resistance issues. With more timely access to information, they can take earlier, proactive steps to keep resistant weeds from spreading.

A recent article in the journal Weed Science describes a new rapid "leaf-disk " that uses chlorophyll fluorescence emissions to determine whether a is resistant to various systemic and contact herbicides. In contrast to time-consuming and labor-intensive greenhouse screenings and studies, leaf-disk assay results are available in about 48 hours.

In a recent research study, scientists were able to use the fluorescence technique to rapidly detect resistance to glyphosate, dicamba and fomesafen in broadleaf and grass weeds, including Palmer amaranth, waterhemp, kochia and goosegrass.

The assay clearly separated populations susceptible to herbicides from those that are highly resistant. It exhibited less sensitivity, though, in identifying populations with lower levels of resistance.

Though further work is needed to fine-tune the new test for greater precision, researchers say it holds great promise.

"In addition to the speed, the leaf-disk assay requires fewer ," says Chenxi Wu, research scientist at Bayer CropScience. "That means more weed science labs will be able to use the technique to identify multiple resistances efficiently—helping growers take more immediate and informed actions."

Explore further

Fighting a mighty weed
More information: Chenxi Wu et al, A nondestructive leaf-disk assay for rapid diagnosis of weed resistance to multiple herbicides, Weed Science (2021). DOI: 10.1017/wsc.2021.15
Provided by Cambridge University Press
Citation: Researchers validate new technique for rapidly diagnosing herbicide-resistant weeds (2021, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-validate-technique-rapidly-herbicide-resistant-weeds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fetal Origins of Adult Disease

2 hours ago

What's New and Cool in Biology?

Apr 06, 2021

Partial Reprogramming and Rejuvenation

Apr 06, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Apr 05, 2021

Progress toward a universal flu vaccine

Apr 05, 2021

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Apr 05, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments