April 16, 2021

Scientists may detect signs of extraterrestrial life in the next 5 to 10 years

by American Physical Society

An artistic impression of one of the exoplanets in the study, K2-18b. The image shows the planet, its host star, and an accompanying planet in this system. K2-18b is now the only gas dwarf exoplanet known to host both water and temperatures that could support life. Credit: ESA / Hubble, M. Kornmesser, CC BY 4.0

Research shows that a new telescope could detect a potential signature of life on other planets in as little as 60 hours.

"What really surprised me about the results is that we may realistically find on other planets in the next 5 to 10 years," said Caprice Phillips, a at The Ohio State University, who will share preliminary findings at a press conference during the 2021 APS April Meeting.

Gas dwarf planets have the potential to foster life. But because none of these super-Earths or mini-Neptunes exist within our solar system, scientists struggle to determine whether their atmospheres contain ammonia and other potential signs of living things.

Phillips calculated that when the James Webb Space Telescope launches this October, it could feasibly detect ammonia around six gas after just a few orbits.

She and her team modeled how JWST instruments would respond to varying clouds and , then produced a ranked list of where the telescope should search for life.

"Humankind has contemplated the questions, 'Are we alone? What is life? Is life elsewhere similar to us?'" said Phillips. "My research suggests that for the first time, we have the scientific knowledge and technological capabilities to realistically begin to find the answers to these questions."

Explore further

Can life survive a star's death? Webb telescope can reveal the answer
More information: meetings.aps.org/Meeting/APR21/Session/K05.2
Provided by American Physical Society
Citation: Scientists may detect signs of extraterrestrial life in the next 5 to 10 years (2021, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-scientists-extraterrestrial-life-years.html
