April 26, 2021

More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Wednesday

by Marcia Dunn

More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Wednesday
From left, NASA's Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi hold a news conference aboard the International Space Station on Monday, April 26, 2021. They are winding up a six-month mission, after their replacements arrived Saturday on their own SpaceX capsule. (NASA via AP)

The astronauts flying SpaceX back to Earth this week urged boaters to stay safe by staying away from their capsule's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for Wednesday afternoon's planned splashdown off the Florida panhandle coast near Tallahassee—the company's second return of a crew.

Last August, pleasure boaters swarmed the two-man Dragon capsule. NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, the Dragon's commander, said everyone is putting "a lot of emphasis" on keeping the area clear this time.

"I don't think any of us are too worried in terms of landing on a boat," he said during a news conference Monday from the International Space Station.

Leaking fuel from the capsule's thrusters could endanger people outside the capsule. A crowd could also hamper SpaceX's recovery effort.

Hopkins is winding up a six-month mission, along with U.S. crewmates Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi. Their replacements arrived Saturday on their own SpaceX capsule.

When Hopkins and his crew launched last November, they hoped to return to a world where COVID-19 held less of a grip than it does. They will go into semi-quarantine for a while, Walker said, to give their space-weakened immune systems time to bounce back.

More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Wednesday
In this Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 file photo provided by NASA, support teams and curious recreational boaters arrive near the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla. For the Wednesday, April 28, 2021 planned splashdown, NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters off the Florida panhandle coast for the company's second return of a crew. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP, File)

They'll roll up their sleeves for their first vaccine shot seven to 10 days after splashdown.

"We definitely have enjoyed not wearing masks up here," Walker said. "And having to go back and wear masks—well, it's what we will do because that is the right thing to do."

Explore further

Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Wednesday (2021, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-patrols-boaters-spacex-splashdown-wednesday.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mass and Surface Gravity of a Dyson Sphere

5 hours ago

New Meteorite

11 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Apr 25, 2021

Quantum Astronomy! - well sort-of

Apr 23, 2021

Do Black Holes Really Exist? - Comments

Apr 23, 2021

Wonderful BH animation on APOD

Apr 17, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments