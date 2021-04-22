April 22, 2021

Machine learning model generates realistic seismic waveforms

by Nick Njegomir, Los Alamos National Laboratory

SeismoGen, a machine learning technique developed at the Laboratory, is capable of generating high-quality synthetic seismic waveforms. The technique could save tedious and intensive manual labeling effort and help improve earthquake detection. Credit: Los Alamos National Laboratory

A new machine-learning model that generates realistic seismic waveforms will reduce manual labor and improve earthquake detection, according to a study published recently in JGR Solid Earth.

"To verify the efficacy of our generative , we applied it to seismic field data collected in Oklahoma," said Youzuo Lin, a computational scientist in Los Alamos National Laboratory's Geophysics group and principal investigator of the project. "Through a sequence of qualitative and quantitative tests and benchmarks, we saw that our model can generate high-quality synthetic waveforms and improve machine learning-based earthquake detection algorithms."

Quickly and accurately detecting earthquakes can be a challenging task. Visual detection done by people has long been considered the gold standard, but requires intensive manual labor that scales poorly to . In recent years, automatic detection methods based on have improved the accuracy and efficiency of data collection; however, the accuracy of those methods relies on access to a large amount of high-quality, labeled training data, often tens of thousands of records or more.

To resolve this data dilemma, the research team developed SeismoGen based on a (GAN), which is a type of deep generative model that can generate high-quality synthetic samples in multiple domains. In other words, deep generative models train machines to do things and create new data that could pass as real.

Once trained, the SeismoGen model is capable of producing realistic seismic waveforms of multiple labels. When applied to real Earth seismic datasets in Oklahoma, the team saw that data augmentation from SeismoGen-generated synthetic waveforms could be used to improve earthquake detection algorithms in instances when only small amounts of labeled training data are available.

More information: Tiantong Wang et al, SeismoGen: Seismic Waveform Synthesis Using GAN With Application to Seismic Data Augmentation, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2020JB020077
Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Provided by Los Alamos National Laboratory
