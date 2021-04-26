April 26, 2021

Japan's ANA aims for carbon neutrality by 2050

Japan's biggest airline ANA said Monday it aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 through new technology, emissions trading and other efforts.

It comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced last week that Japan would target a 46-percent cut in by 2030, significantly more than previously pledged.

ANA Holdings said it "plans to reduce carbon emission levels from aircraft operations to net zero by 2050" by using more sustainable fuel, developing more efficient planes and engines, and through carbon trading.

Last year, the company set a target to halve carbon emissions by 2050 compared with 2005 levels.

Such initiatives are not new among airlines, with the industry body for America's leading carriers pledging to work towards net-zero emissions by 2050, and British Airways eyeing greener jet fuel.

Japanese car giant Honda also said last week it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.

