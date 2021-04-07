April 7, 2021

India reaffirms pledge to 2015 Paris climate change accord

by Ashok Sharma

India's prime minister on Wednesday told U.S. Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry that New Delhi is committed to meeting its pledges under the 2015 Paris climate change agreement and that it is on track to meet them.

Kerry said the U.S. officials will support India's climate plans by helping the country with affordable access to green technologies and financing, a statement by India's External Affairs Ministry said after Kerry met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the Paris agreement, India has committed to cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its gross domestic product 33% to 35% by 2030, increase non-fossil fuel power capacity to 40% from 28% in 2015 and substantially boost forest cover to reduce .

India's Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar recently said India already has achieved 21% of its pledge to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35% by 2030.

The Paris accord aims to keep the increase in worldwide "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels.

Scientists have said that any rise beyond 2 degrees Celsius could have a devastating impact on large parts of the world, raising sea levels, stoking and worsening droughts and floods.

Modi said that cooperation between India and the U.S., particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of , would have a positive impact on other countries, according to the statement.

During her meeting with Kerry on Tuesday, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the need for developed countries to keep their $100 billion annual commitment in funding for developing countries so they can take significant steps to address .

Kerry is on a tour of the United Arab Emirates, India and Bangladesh for consultations on ways to combat climate change ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's Leaders' Summit on Climate scheduled to be held virtually from April 22 to April 23.

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: India reaffirms pledge to 2015 Paris climate change accord (2021, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-india-reaffirms-pledge-paris-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
