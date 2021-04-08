April 8, 2021

Global network to eavesdrop on oceans quieted by COVID

ocean
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists will take advantage of an unprecedented fall in shipping activity to listen in to the world's oceans and study how manmade noise affects marine ecosystems, the project organisers said Thursday.

Travel and economic downturns due to COVID-19 have seen falls in , sea floor exploration and other human interference, creating "a unique moment" to gather data on the oceans' sonic landscape, they said.

The has already identified more than 200 non-military hydrophones—aquatic listening devices capable of picking up low-frequency signals from hundreds of kilometres away—worldwide, and aim to link up a total of 500 to capture signals from whales and other marine life.

Sea animals use and natural sonar to navigate and communicate across vast swathes of ocean.

While numerous previous studies have identified a link between manmade marine noise and changes in species behaviour, the precise links remain poorly understood.

"Assessing the risks of underwater sound for requires understanding what sound levels cause and where in the ocean vulnerable animals may be exposed to sound exceeding these levels," said Peter Tyack, professor of Marine Mammal Biology at the University of St Andrews.

Researchers hope to create a global, open source data repository with information gathered from hydrophones across the planet to measure and document the effects of noise on the behaviour of sea life.

Software under development led by the University of New Hampshire (MANTA) will allow collaborators to compare and visualise ocean audio data.

In addition, the Open Portal to Underwater Sound (OPUS) is being tested by the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany, to promote the use of the data.

'Year of quiet ocean'

The team said that the pandemic had presented a window of opportunity for maritime study equivalent to the period of above ground nuclear testing between 1945 and 1980.

Those tests created traces of elements that spread widely and provided major insights into biology.

"The oceans are unlikely to be as quiet during April 2020 for many decades to come," said project originator Jesse Ausubel, director of the Program for the Human Environment at The Rockefeller University.

"The COVID-19 pandemic provided an unanticipated event that reduced sound levels more than we dreamed possible based on voluntary sound reductions."

Following the launch in 2015 of the International Quiet Ocean Experiment (IQOE), the number of civilian hydrophones operating in North America and Europe has increased dramatically.

That project also designated 2022 as "the Year of the Quiet Ocean".

While the researchers said the levels and scope of monitoring equipment had ramped up in recent years, they called for more acoustic instrumentation across the Southern Hemisphere.

"The shocking global effect of COVID-19 on human additions of noise to the oceans can spur maturation of regular monitoring of the soundscape of our seas," said Ausubel.

Explore further

Human activities sound an alarm for sea life

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Global network to eavesdrop on oceans quieted by COVID (2021, April 8) retrieved 8 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-global-network-eavesdrop-oceans-quieted.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fetal Origins of Adult Disease

1 hour ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

1 hour ago

Covid-19 Neurological and Psychological sequelae

11 hours ago

Progress toward a universal flu vaccine

12 hours ago

What's New and Cool in Biology?

Apr 06, 2021

Partial Reprogramming and Rejuvenation

Apr 06, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments