April 20, 2021

Rock glaciers will slow Himalayan ice melt

by University of Exeter

Rock glaciers will slow Himalayan ice melt
A rock glacier in the Khumbu Valley, Nepal. Credit: Stephan Harrison

Some Himalayan glaciers are more resilient to global warming than previously predicted, new research suggests.

Rock are similar to "true" ice glaciers in that they are mixtures of ice and rock that move downhill by gravity—but the enhanced insulation provided by surface rock debris means rock glaciers will melt more slowly as temperatures rise.

Rock glaciers have generally been overlooked in studies about the future of Himalayan ice.

The new study, led by Dr. Darren Jones at the University of Exeter, shows rock glaciers already account for about one twenty-fifth of Himalayan glacial ice—and this proportion will rise as exposed glaciers continue to melt and some transition to become rock glaciers.

"Glaciers play a vital role in regulating water supplies, and Himalayan glaciers regulate water for hundreds of millions of people," said Professor Stephan Harrison, of the University of Exeter.

"Over the past century, these glaciers have lost about 25% of their mass due to , and they are predicted to lose more in the future.

"However, glacier models have treated glaciers as uniform lumps of ice—and our study shows not all glaciers will melt at the same rate.

"Many are covered in rock and are in various stages of the transition to rock glaciers.

"These slow-moving glaciers are well insulated, and as a result they are more resilient to than 'true' glaciers."

The study has provided the first estimate of the number and importance of rock glaciers in the Himalayas.

It shows that there are about 25,000 rock glaciers in the region, containing a total of about 51 cubic kilometres of ice—or 41-62 trillion litres of water.

Despite this, lead author Dr. Darren Jones cautioned: "Although we find that rock glaciers are more resilient to warming, it remains clear that all Himalayan glaciers are in long-term decline, with enormous implications for the people who rely on them for ."

"Further research into Himalayan glaciers is critical for underpinning climate change adaptation strategies and to ensure that this highly populated region is in a strong position to meet ," said Professor Richard Betts, of the Met Office Hadley Centre and the University of Exeter, who was also involved in the study.

The research team included Dr. Karen Anderson at the University of Exeter and Dr. Sarah Shannon at the University of Bristol.

Funders included the Natural Environment Research Council, GW4 Ph.D. funding to Dr. Darren Jones, and the BEIS/Defra Met Office Hadley Centre Climate Programme.

The paper, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, is entitled: "Rock glaciers represent hidden water stores in the Himalaya."

Explore further

Blanket of rock debris offers glaciers more protection from climate change than previously known
More information: D.B. Jones et al, Rock glaciers represent hidden water stores in the Himalaya, Science of The Total Environment (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2021.145368
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Rock glaciers will slow Himalayan ice melt (2021, April 20) retrieved 20 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-glaciers-himalayan-ice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

5 hours ago

Visit to The National Gem and Crystal Expo, Windsor, NSW, Australia

18 hours ago

La Soufrière volcano eruption April 2021

Apr 18, 2021

Atmospheric carbon ratios

Apr 18, 2021

New cracks form - Grand Teton National Park near Yellowstone

Apr 17, 2021

Mars had a Great Oxygenation Event, just like Earth did.

Apr 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments