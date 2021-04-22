April 22, 2021

What does a 1.5-degree warming limit mean for China?

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

china
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

As part of the Paris Agreement, nearly all countries agreed to take steps to limit the average increase in global surface temperature to less than 2 degrees C, or preferably 1.5 degrees C, compared with preindustrial levels. Since the Agreement was adopted, however, concerns about global warming suggest that countries should aim for the "preferable" warming limit of 1.5 degrees C.

What are the implications for China of trying to achieve this lower limit? Prof. Duan Hongbo from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. Wang Shouyang from the Academy of Mathematics and Systems Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with their collaborators, have attempted to answer this question.

Their results were published in an article entitled "Assessing China's efforts to pursue the 1.5 degrees C limit," which was published in Science on April 22.

The authors used nine different integrated assessment models (IAMs) to make their evaluation of China's effort to achieve the warming limit of 1.5 degrees C.

The show different trajectories for carbon and noncarbon emissions. The majority of the IAMs will achieve near-zero or negative by around 2050, with a range from -0.13 billion tons of CO2 (GtCO2) to 2.34 GtCO2 across models. However, one highly consistent finding among all models is that the 1.5degrees C warming limit requires carbon emissions decrease sharply after 2020.

The researchers discovered that a steep and early drop in carbon emissions reduces dependency on negative emission technologies (NETs), i.e., technologies that capture and sequester carbon. One implication of this finding is that there is a trade-off between substantial early mitigation of carbon emissions and reliance on NETs, which may have uncertain performance. At the same time, the model showing the lowest carbon emissions by 2050 shows the greatest reliance on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology—suggesting that NETs have an important role in reducing carbon emissions.

Although carbon emissions were an important focus of the study, the researchers also noted that reducing noncarbon emissions is necessary to stay under the warming limit. Specifically, carbon emissions must be reduced by 90%, CH4 emissions by about 71% and N2O emissions by about 52% to achieve the 1.5 degrees C goal.

The study showed that mitigation challenges differ across sectors, e.g., industry, residential and commercial, transportation, electricity and "other." Among these sectors, industry plays a big role in end-use energy consumption. Therefore, substantial changes in industrial energy use must occur to reach deep decarbonization of the entire economy and realization of the given climate goals. Indeed, a highly consistent finding across all models is that the largest proportion of emission reduction will come from a substantial decline in energy consumption.

The study also highlights the importance of replacing fossil fuels with renewables, a strategy that plays the next most important role in emission reduction behind reducing energy consumption. The study suggests that China needs to decrease its fossil energy consumption (as measured by standard coal equivalent, or Gtce) by about 74% in 2050 in comparison with the no policy scenario.

The researchers estimate that achieving the 1.5 degrees C goal will involve a loss of GDP in 2050 in the range of 2.3% to 10.9%, due to decreased energy consumption and other factors.

The study also noted that China's recently announced plan to become neutral by 2060 largely accords with the 1.5 degrees C warming limit; however, achieving the latter goal is more challenging.

Explore further

The climate pledges of the world's top emitters
More information: H. Duan el al., "Assessing China's efforts to pursue the 1.5°C warming limit," Science (2021). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aba8767
Journal information: Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: What does a 1.5-degree warming limit mean for China? (2021, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-degree-limit-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Oxygen Extracted from Martian Atmosphere - a first!

2 hours ago

Mars had a Great Oxygenation Event, just like Earth did.

Apr 20, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Apr 19, 2021

Visit to The National Gem and Crystal Expo, Windsor, NSW, Australia

Apr 19, 2021

La Soufrière volcano eruption April 2021

Apr 18, 2021

Atmospheric carbon ratios

Apr 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments