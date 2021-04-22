April 22, 2021

Researchers develop chip that improves testing and tracing for COVID-19

by Irene Gray, University of New Mexico

Researchers develop chip that improves testing and tracing for COVID-19
Credit: University of New Mexico

Jeremy Edwards, director of the Computational Genomics and Technology (CGaT) Laboratory at The University of New Mexico, and his colleagues at Centrillion Technologies in Palo Alto, Calif. and West Virginia University, have developed a chip that provides a simpler and more rapid method of genome sequencing for viruses like COVID-19.

Their research, titled "Highly Accurate Chip-Based Resequencing of SARS-CoV-2 Clinical Samples" was published recently in the American Chemical Society's Langmuir. As part of the research, scientists created a tiled array they developed for rapid and inexpensive full viral genome resequencing and applied their SARS-CoV-2-specific genome tiling array to rapidly and accurately resequenced the viral genome from eight acquired from patients in Wyoming that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Ultimately, they were able to sequence 95 percent of the genome of each sample with greater than 99.9 percent accuracy.

"This new technology allows for faster and more accurate tracing of COVID and other respiratory viruses, including the appearance of new variants," said Edwards, who is a professor in the UNM Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology. "With this simple and rapid testing procedure, scientists will be able to more accurately track the progression and better prevent the onset of the next pandemic."

Researchers develop chip that improves testing and tracing for COVID-19
SARS-CoV-2 whole genome sequence. Credit: University of New Mexico

With more than 142 million people worldwide having contracted the virus, vigilant testing and contact tracing are the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19. Traditional methods of clinical testing often produce or negatives, and traditional methods of sequencing are time-consuming and expensive. This new technology will virtually eliminate all of these barriers.

"Since the submission of the paper, the technology has further evolved with improved accuracy and sensitivity," said Edwards. "The chip technology is the best available technology for large-scale surveillance and monitoring viral variants. This technology could not only help control this pandemic and also prevent future pandemics."

Explore further

A novel, quick, and easy system for genetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2
More information: Kendall Hoff et al. Highly Accurate Chip-Based Resequencing of SARS-CoV-2 Clinical Samples, Langmuir (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.0c02927
Journal information: Langmuir

Provided by University of New Mexico
Citation: Researchers develop chip that improves testing and tracing for COVID-19 (2021, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-chip-covid-.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

When something is scratched, even slightly

1 hour ago

Question about electrolytic capacitors

3 hours ago

Galvanic cells: H vs H2SO4, and Br2(aq) vs Br2(l)

18 hours ago

What caused this calcium deposit?

Apr 20, 2021

Redox products with inert electrodes?

Apr 20, 2021

PEM electrolyzer - How does platinum reduce activation energy?

Apr 17, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments