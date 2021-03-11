March 11, 2021

The world's oldest crater from a meteorite isn't an impact crater after all

by University of Waterloo

Greenland
Credit: NASA

Several years after scientists discovered what was considered the oldest crater a meteorite made on the planet, another team found it's actually the result of normal geological processes.

During fieldwork at the Archean Maniitsoq structure in Greenland, an international team of scientists led by the University of Waterloo's Chris Yakymchuk found the features of this region are inconsistent with an . In 2012, a different team identified it as the remnant of a three-billion-year-old meteorite crater.

"Zircon crystals in the rock are like little time capsules," said Yakymchuk, a professor in Waterloo's Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. "They preserve ancient damage caused by shockwaves you get from a meteorite impact. We found no such damage in them."

Additionally, there are multiple places where the rocks melted and recrystallized deep in the Earth. This process—called metamorphism—would occur almost instantaneously if produced from an impact. The Waterloo-led team found it happened 40 million years later than the earlier group proposed.

"We went there to explore the area for potential mineral exploration, and it was through close examination of the area and data collected since 2012 that we concluded the features are inconsistent with a meteorite impact," Yakymchuk said. "While we were disappointed that we weren't working in a structure that was the result of a meteorite hitting the planet three billion years ago, science is about advancing knowledge through discovery, and our understanding of the Earth's continues to evolve. Our findings provide for resource companies and Greenlandic prospectors to find new mineral resources."

The study, Stirred not shaken; critical evaluation of a proposed Archean impact in West Greenland, by Yakymchuk and an international team of scientists from Canada, Australia, Denmark, Greenland and the United Kingdom, appears in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

Explore further

Analysis of a Martian meteorite reveals evidence of water 4.4 billion years ago
More information: Chris Yakymchuk et al. Stirred not shaken; critical evaluation of a proposed Archean meteorite impact in West Greenland, Earth and Planetary Science Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2020.116730
Journal information: Earth and Planetary Science Letters

Provided by University of Waterloo
Citation: The world's oldest crater from a meteorite isn't an impact crater after all (2021, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-world-oldest-crater-meteorite-isnt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Double Glazed Window Reflection

Mar 10, 2021

Physical meaning of thermal conductivity tensor

Mar 10, 2021

Missing mass in atomic systems

Mar 09, 2021

Two stage amplifier for a plastic scintillator

Mar 08, 2021

An arrow vane claim (fletchings as airfoils)

Mar 07, 2021

Permanent magnetic memory

Mar 07, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments