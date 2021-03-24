Video: SeaClear project develops the first autonomous robots for underwater trash collection

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Today's oceans contain 26-66 million tons of waste, with approximately 94% located on the seafloor. So far, collection efforts have focused mostly on surface waste, with only a few local efforts to gather underwater waste, always using human divers.

No solution exists that exploits autonomous robots for underwater litter collection; the SeaClear project will develop the first.

Credit: Delft University of Technology

